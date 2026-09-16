Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMZH | ISIN: SE0017780133 | Ticker-Symbol: WAE
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:14
3,304 Euro
-1,26 % -0,042
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3223,44414:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam expands its Group Management

Daniel Svartling, CIO, will join Wallenstam's Group Management team from October 1, 2026, and throughout 2027.

Daniel Svartling is responsible for Wallenstam's digital transformation agenda, including all matters related to IT and AI.

"The importance of IT and AI continues to grow, and Daniel has demonstrated strong commitment and extensive expertise in these areas over many years. I am pleased to welcome him to the Group Management Team, where his focus and insights will contribute valuable perspectives and further strengthen our competitiveness for the future," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO.

Daniel Svartling, born in 1976, joined Wallenstam in 1999 as an IT specialist and has served as the company's Head of IT for nearly 20 years.

For further information, please contact:
Hans Wallenstam, CEO Wallenstam AB (publ), hans.wallenstam@wallenstam.se or +46 31 20 00 00
www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 72 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.