Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam expands its Group Management

Daniel Svartling, CIO, will join Wallenstam's Group Management team from October 1, 2026, and throughout 2027.

Daniel Svartling is responsible for Wallenstam's digital transformation agenda, including all matters related to IT and AI.

"The importance of IT and AI continues to grow, and Daniel has demonstrated strong commitment and extensive expertise in these areas over many years. I am pleased to welcome him to the Group Management Team, where his focus and insights will contribute valuable perspectives and further strengthen our competitiveness for the future," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO.

Daniel Svartling, born in 1976, joined Wallenstam in 1999 as an IT specialist and has served as the company's Head of IT for nearly 20 years.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Wallenstam, CEO Wallenstam AB (publ), hans.wallenstam@wallenstam.se or +46 31 20 00 00

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 72 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.