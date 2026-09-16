New architecture turns manual, siloed compliance workflows into governed, AI-driven outcomes for communications data

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today unveiled a major expansion of its Communications Intelligence Platform. The launch includes a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, a conversational AI intelligence layer called AskSmarsh AI, and expanded agentic capabilities, together marking a structural shift in how regulated industries access and act on communications data.

For two decades, compliance technology has forced compliance teams to work across siloed systems: separate archives, point solutions, and vendor-specific interfaces that don't talk to each other. Smarsh's new capabilities change that. Companies can now unify workstreams, build governed data and AI environments of their own choosing, and access Smarsh intelligence directly inside the tools their teams and AI agents already use.

"AI changes the model," said Kamesh Tumsi, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "Customers will be able to use AskSmarsh AI to interact with their communications data conversationally, build on top of us, or bring governed Smarsh intelligence into the tools they already use. We're building for the challenges our customers face today while giving them the openness, intelligence, and flexibility to adapt to what comes next."

MCP Server: Access to Governed Intelligence

The Smarsh MCP Server gives organizations a secure, policy-enforced connection between their existing AI tools and Smarsh's communications intelligence data, so compliance teams can query the archive, surface insights, and trigger workflows without exporting data, bypassing permissions, or rebuilding governance controls from scratch. Every interaction is subject to the same role-based access controls (RBAC), audit logging, and chain-of-custody requirements already in place, making it the only integration path that doesn't create new compliance exposure.

AskSmarsh AI: One Conversation, Start to Finish

AskSmarsh AI gives users a single, natural-language entry point to search, investigate, report, and act on communications data. Behind the scenes, specialized Search, Reporting, and Export Agents handle the heavy lifting, collapsing what used to be hours of manual query-building and tool-switching into one conversation. AskSmarsh AI will continue to add new capabilities and workflows, giving users an increasingly powerful way to interact with the Smarsh platform.

Expanding the Agentic Portfolio

Smarsh is rolling out new purpose-built agents across the platform:

MySearch Agent gives employees secure, self-service access to their own archived communications across email, chat, voice, mobile, and social, without looping in IT or compliance.

gives employees secure, self-service access to their own archived communications across email, chat, voice, mobile, and social, without looping in IT or compliance. Discovery Agent adds deeper legal research across financial misconduct, non-financial misconduct, and employment discrimination using Smarsh's patent-pending Semantic Context Graph, with early case assessment now running directly in the archive.

adds deeper legal research across financial misconduct, non-financial misconduct, and employment discrimination using Smarsh's patent-pending Semantic Context Graph, with early case assessment now running directly in the archive. Intelligent Agent adds three new Non-Financial Misconduct Models: Hostile, Abusive and Discriminatory Language, Sexual Harassment, and Intent to Resign, expanding its supervision and surveillance AI capabilities.

New capture integrations with Claude Enterprise, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Workspace help extend the governed data foundation to emerging AI and communications surfaces.

Smarsh is building for a future where governed communications intelligence can move securely across the tools, workflows, and AI agents organizations choose, while preparing them for what comes next. With our expanding agentic portfolio and MCP server advancements, customers can bring their own models, connect Smarsh intelligence across their enterprise ecosystem, and keep communications data governed as AI adoption grows.

Learn more about the expansion of the Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform at https://www.smarsh.com/platform/.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals from the most in-demand communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning 9 of the top 10 banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916944021/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com