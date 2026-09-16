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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Bank of Canada Selects the CanDeal Data & Analytics ("DNA") Reference Pricing Service as its pricing source for Canadian fixed income securities

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CanDeal Data & Analytics ("DNA"), a leading provider of Canadian over-the-counter financial market data solutions, is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with the Bank of Canada for access to the CanDeal DNA Reference Pricing service. The Bank of Canada will use the CanDeal DNA Reference Pricing for operational activities, market analysis, research, policy development, and risk management. CanDeal DNA has also agreed to the publication of Government of Canada benchmark bond yields on the Bank of Canada website.

"The Bank of Canada has entered into an arrangement to obtain comprehensive Canadian dollar-denominated fixed income securities pricing data from CanDeal DNA. This data will support the Bank's monetary policy, financial system and funds management functions. Notably, it will be used in connection with the Canadian Collateral Management Service (CCMS). The Bank's use of the CCMS tri-party service will improve the efficiency and scalability of its collateral management and liquidity provision operations, particularly during periods of severe market-wide stress," said Phillipe Muller, Senior Director of the Bank of Canada's Markets and Banking Department.

"We are delighted that the Bank of Canada will be using our full universe of CanDeal DNA pricing in their work. The Bank's decision marks an important partnership and milestone for our business and Canada. This is further evidence that our ongoing engagement with the industry to address the domestic market needs and participate in industry initiatives is helping to reinforce increased confidence in Canadian capital markets," said Andre Craig, President, CanDeal DNA. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Bank of Canada and contributing to initiatives that strengthen the efficiency, resilience, and transparency of Canada's financial markets."

ABOUT CANDEAL GROUP

CanDeal Group was founded in Toronto, Canada, in 2001 and is a leading Canadian provider of electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Markets division provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal DNA delivers comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Solutions is an independent business unit that administers Term CORRA, Canada's benchmark interest rate. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and TSX. Visit https://candeal.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-canada-selects-the-candeal-data--analytics-dna-reference-pricing-service-as-its-pricing-source-for-canadian-fixed-income-securities-302878026.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.