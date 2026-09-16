Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva Launches LongActingImpact.com to Advance Understanding of Earlier, Effective and Uninterrupted Schizophrenia Care

L ong-acting inject ables (LAIs) offer an opportunity to improve adherence and potential outcomes for patients with schizophrenia

LongActingImpact.com is a new resource center designed to support clinicians in having informed treatment conversations with those living with schizophrenia

As a leader in neuroscience, Teva is committed tosupporting clinicians byproviding evidence-based resourceswhich could help improve schizophrenia care





PARSIPPANY, N.J., and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the launch of LongActingImpact.com, a new educational website for healthcare providers (HCPs) with information to support informed treatment discussions and decision-making around the role of long-acting injectables (LAIs) in schizophrenia care. This bespoke resource is intended to equip clinicians with key information on LAI benefits and practical guidance for discussing LAIs with their patients.

The new resource provides HCPs with information focused on key topics, including:

How LAIs reduce relapse risk and protect patient outcomes

Strategies for ensuring consistent treatment delivery when patients struggle with adherence to daily medication

How LAIs can support continuity of care, especially during the critical transition from inpatient to outpatient settings

Step-by-step guidance for navigating patient conversations, from identifying life goals to building trust through open, ongoing dialogue





According to an analysis, 67% of patients taking oral medications for schizophrenia were nonadherent or stopped taking them altogether.1 Long-acting treatment options, like LAIs, may help people challenged with taking a daily medication. Despite this, LAIs remain underutilized due to perceived patient resistance and operational complexities.

"Long-acting injectables can help address one of the most persistent challenges in schizophrenia care - consistent medication adherence - but their potential cannot be fully realized if they are not considered as a treatment option. We've heard from physicians that systemic hurdles, along with the complexities of navigating treatment conversations, can create barriers to care," said Verena Ramirez Campos, VP of U.S. Medical Affairs and Global Innovative Strategy at Teva. "LongActingImpact.com is our commitment to helping remove those barriers by empowering clinicians with the right resources to ensure that people living with schizophrenia have a better chance at a life free from relapse."

An estimated 2.2 million people are currently diagnosed with schizophrenia in the U.S.2 Living with schizophrenia carries profound implications for a person's life and is linked to suboptimal long-term outcomes, with medication adherence to daily oral options frequently presenting as a major impediment to effective care.3

"Many patients don't hear about long-acting injectables until after they've experienced repeated relapses or hospitalizations, even though they have been part of schizophrenia care for years," said Bryce Reynolds, MD at Carolina Outreach. "As clinicians, our role is to introduce these options earlier and use every available tool to integrate them into our practice and support more streamlined approaches to treatment."

All resources are available online to any HCPs seeking information. To learn more, visit www.LongActingImpact.com.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.4 Patients experience an array of symptoms, which may include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior and impaired cognitive ability.4,5,6 Approximately 1% of the world's population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, and 2.2 million people in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with the condition.2,5,6 Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women.4 The long-term course of schizophrenia is marked by episodes of partial or full remission broken by relapses that often occur in the context of psychiatric emergency and require hospitalization.6 Approximately 80% of patients experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment, and each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology.7,8,9 Patients are often unaware of their illness and its consequences, contributing to treatment nonadherence, high discontinuation rates, and ultimately, significant direct and indirect healthcare costs from subsequent relapses and hospitalizations.4,5,6,7,8,9



Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This Document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products for the treatment of schizophrenia; the creation of LongActingImpact.com and it becoming a new resource center designed to support clinicians in having informed treatment conversations with those living with schizophrenia; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and to profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

References:

MacEwan JP, Forma FM, Shafrin J, Hatch A, Lakdawalla DN, Lindenmayer J-P. Patterns of adherence to oral atypical antipsychotics among patients diagnosed with schizophrenia. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2016;22(11):1349-1361 DRG / Clarivate (Nov 2025 Market Forecast Assumptions-Schizophrenia) Mental illness - national institute of mental health (NIMH). National Institute of Mental Health. (n.d.). https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Schizophrenia. https://www.samhsa.gov/mental-health/schizophrenia. Accessed March 2026. Velligan DI, Rao S. The Epidemiology and Global Burden of Schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2023;84(1):MS21078COM5. https://doi.org/10.4088/JCP.MS21078COM5. Wander C. (2020). Schizophrenia: Opportunities to Improve Outcomes and Reduce Economic Burden Through Managed Care. The Am J Manag Care. 26(3 Suppl), S62-S68. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2020.43013. Emsley, R., & Kilian, S. (2018). Efficacy and safety profile of paliperidone palmitate injections in the management of patients with schizophrenia: an evidence-based review. Neuropsychiatric Dis. Treat., 14, 205-223. Emsley, R., Chiliza, B., Asmal, L. et al. (2013) The nature of relapse in schizophrenia. BMC Psychiatry 13, 50. Andreasen, N. C., et al. (2013). Relapse duration, treatment intensity, and brain tissue loss in schizophrenia: a prospective longitudinal MRI study. The Am J Psychiatry, 170(6), 609-615.





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