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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 15:00
36,915 Euro
+0,56 % +0,205
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,87536,89015:01
36,87536,88515:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 14:10 Uhr
194 Leser
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Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo and Anthropic will collaborate to advance drug discovery with Claude

  • Collaboration aims to help Novo discover and develop new medicines faster
  • Novo will use Anthropic models and Claude Science to advance scientific reasoning for Research and Development (R&D) and agentic software engineering
  • This will further build on Novo's work to become the world's most AI-driven healthcare company


Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 September 2026 - Novo Nordisk and Anthropic today announced a collaboration that will help Novo accelerate the development of new medicines and advance AI-driven software development.

The companies will jointly address key drug discovery challenges identified by scientists and computational teams at Novo, develop targeted solutions for specific scientific challenges and workflows to support biological reasoning, and help accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines.

"This partnership is another testament to our ambition to become the world's most AI-driven healthcare company, building on Novo's current AI initiatives with other technology partners. Joining forces with Anthropic will supercharge our R&D organisation and help us on our mission to bring new, transformative health solutions to people living with chronic diseases," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo. "AI can help us increase productivity in R&D and compress the path from research to marketed product. But beyond this, AI tools can also offer completely new scientific opportunities and aid reasoning and understanding of human biology and drug mechanics."

As an initial aim, Novo will test Claude Science for specific workflows in R&D and address scientific problems where the joint capabilities of Novo and Anthropic are expected to have the greatest impact.

"AI's increasing capability brings with it the potential to compress a century's worth of biological and medical breakthroughs into a decade," said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. "By giving leading researchers access to safe, capable, and trusted frontier models, we can shorten research timelines, improve outcomes, and discover medicines and treatments that significantly improve human life. That is exactly what our collaboration with Novo is built to achieve."

Novo will also use Anthropic's frontier models to strengthen AI-driven software development - which is a key enabler for scaling AI across the company.

The collaboration has been designed with robust data governance and human oversight, helping ensure AI is applied responsibly and in line with Novo's ethical and compliance standards.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com

Novo Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
axeu@novonordisk.com

Attachment

  • PR260916-Anthropic

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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