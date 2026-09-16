Elemica Named a Leader in the 2026 Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

Recognition highlights the role of Elemica.ai in orchestrating multi-enterprise supply chain execution across complex, multi-tier ecosystems

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, orchestration partner of choice for global manufacturers and their ecosystems, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix, marking its progression from Core Provider in 2024 to Expert in 2025 to Leader in 2026.

Nucleus Research evaluates Control Tower technology providers on the functionality and usability of their solutions. Its 2026 report points to an important market shift from visibility toward decision velocity, operational context and the ability to turn supply chain signals into coordinated action.

"Visibility tells you something happened. It doesn't tell you what to do next," said Cindi Perdue Hane, Chief Product Officer at Elemica. "It's good to see the Control Tower category evolving toward what supply chains ultimately require: the operational context to understand what matters, make the right decision and coordinate a response. Elemica has been enabling that kind of multi-enterprise execution for decades. The category is now catching up to how supply chains actually operate."

Elemica connects a global network of tens of thousands of manufacturers, their customers and business partners, and data providers. Through certified connectors, Elemica brings this extended ecosystem together with core enterprise systems, already in use, to unify and secure digital supply chain processes across order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and logistics. The resulting execution data is normalized and AI-ready, providing the trusted operational context needed to orchestrate demand, supply and logistics flows across complex, multi-tier ecosystems.

"Visibility alone is not sufficient," said Charles Brennan, Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Control tower maturity is increasingly defined by decision velocity, or how quickly an organization can move from a relevant signal to an informed and executable response."

Elemica continues to expand this foundation through investments in Master Data Orchestration, AI-enabled data capture and validation, natural-language insights and the Elemica Platform MCP Server, providing customers and compatible AI agents with secure access to trusted execution data and the ability to put that intelligence to work across the external supply chain ecosystem.

The 2026 Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix is available for download at https://elemica.com/resources/2026-control-tower-technology-value-matrix/.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leader in Supply Chain Orchestration, connecting the networks that power 80% of the world's manufactured goods. Elemica.ai unifies and secures digital supply chain processes across external ecosystems and core enterprise systems, orchestrating the transactions that keep goods moving. This connected foundation helps global manufacturers increase efficiency, respond faster to change and operate with greater control.

Media Contact

Jack Bilante

Media Relations - Elemica

elemica@scratchmm.com

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