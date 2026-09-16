Novonix Ltd.: NOVONIX and ACP Technologies Partner to Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain for Battery-Grade Anode Materials

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited ("NOVONIX" or the "Company") today announced a strategic partnership with ACP Technologies, LLC ("ACPT") to advance the development of a fully domestic anode material supply chain for the North American battery industry. The parties have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") that provides a framework to pursue collaborative projects and negotiate definitive agreements.

With this strategic partnership, NOVONIX will be able to expand its product portfolio to offer customers a completely domestic pitch coated synthetic graphite anode active material (AAM). This new product class opens the door to demanding applications such as drones for military applications, as well as enhancing the fast-charging capability of the Company's materials.

ACPT is a U.S.-based technology company developing proprietary processes for converting low-value petroleum-derived feedstocks into engineered carbon precursors. ACPT's patented processes are used to produce high-value pitch material, providing a critical domestic input for battery manufacturing and advanced materials applications.

ACPT has participated in numerous U.S. government programs across the defense and energy sectors, underscoring its strategic relevance to domestic critical materials supply chains. Today, there are limited viable U.S.-based alternatives for anode materials, and ACPT is working to address this crucial gap.

Under the MOU, NOVONIX and ACPT intend to pursue several projects on synthetic graphite AAM, mass production process development, and proprietary technology advancement. The parties will work together to develop new materials and use ACPT's current offerings to improve the performance of NOVONIX's AAM.

"As we scale our U.S. manufacturing footprint, strategic relationships like this are essential," said Harrison Kreafle, VP of Technology Development for NOVONIX. "ACPT brings a differentiated, domestic solution that elevates product performance and strengthens the U.S. supply chain."

"NOVONIX is an ideal partner for ACPT as we expand the application of our proprietary pitch and carbon precursor technologies into the battery materials market," said Kevin Mulrenin, President of ACPT. "By combining ACPT's ability to convert petroleum-derived feedstocks into tailored carbon precursors with NOVONIX's expertise in synthetic graphite and anode materials, we believe we can accelerate the development and commercialization of a competitive North American supply chain for battery-grade graphite."

Materials produced through the collaboration are expected to support process validation and customer sampling, further improving performance for new markets, and advancing the qualification and commercialization of new domestic feedstocks and precursor materials for AAM production.

This announcement has been authorised for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is building a resilient North American battery materials supply chain to reduce risk and support U.S. energy independence. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company produces high-performance synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, serving energy storage, electric vehicles, industrial, and defense markets. Through proprietary technologies and expanding manufacturing capacity, NOVONIX is scaling critical battery materials to meet growing global demand.



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