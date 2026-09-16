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WKN: 897518 | ISIN: US62855J1043 | Ticker-Symbol: MYD
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 19:46
3,280 Euro
-2,58 % -0,087
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2973,43315:06
3,2973,41314:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
44 Leser
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Myriad Genetics, Inc.: Myriad Genetics Appoints Vishal Sikri Executive Vice President - Commercial

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced that Vishal Sikri has been promoted to Executive Vice President - Commercial, effective September 16, 2026.

Vishal has served as the SVP of Product at Myriad for the past year. He has deep understanding of molecular diagnostics and oncology as well as extensive business and commercial leadership experience from his prior roles at other notable companies.

Brian Donnelly, who has served as Chief Commercial Officer since May of 2025, will be departing Myriad on September 21, 2026.

"I want to thank Brian for his contributions to Myriad," said Sam Raha, President and CEO of Myriad Genetics. "We are excited to have Vishal lead our commercial organization. His deep domain knowledge along with strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence will be instrumental in enabling the execution of our cancer care continuum focus and profitable growth strategy going forward."

"I'm energized to lead the commercial organization at this important stage for Myriad," said Mr. Sikri. "I look forward to partnering with Sam and the executive leadership team to advance Myriad's mission, serve more patients and healthcare providers, and create increased value for shareholders."

The company is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full-year 2026, as announced during its second quarter 2026 earnings call on July 30, 2026.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full-year 2026, as announced during its second quarter 2026 earnings call, and Mr. Sikri's deep domain knowledge along with strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence will be instrumental in enabling the execution of the company's Cancer Care Continuum focus and profitable growth strategy going forward. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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