Norway's installed solar capacity has surpassed 1 GW, standing at 1,003 MW as of mid-September, according to Elhub, the country's central database where Norwegian grid companies register all electricity meters and report metered data. The milestone builds on the 964 MW that were counted by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate's (NVE) solar dashboard as of the end of July. Hassan Gholami, a senior consultant on solar and storage at Multiconsult, told pv magazine that the difference in the two databases is down to processing times, with Elhub updating daily and NVE's updating ...

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