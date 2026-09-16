Long fund participation remained flat overall, with meaningful reductions from Amazon, Tesla, Meta, Alphabet, and Apple; short fund participation increased in Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple

AI remained a key theme for global hedge funds in August, as the financing of the AI infrastructure buildout increasingly shifted from equity toward debt-financed structures. As AI-related corporate debt issuance accelerated, companies relying more heavily on external financing for AI investment showed early signs of greater sensitivity than those funding growth through internal cash generation, according to Data Insights, the institutional hedge fund market intelligence platform and a division of Hazeltree.

The Data Insights Crowding Report August 2026 (formerly the Hazeltree Crowding Report) found that across the Magnificent Seven, no company saw an increase in long fund participation month over month. Microsoft and Nvidia recorded only modest declines in long holders, while Amazon, Tesla, Meta, Alphabet and Apple experienced more meaningful reductions. On the short side, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple saw increases in fund participation, with a more moderate increase in Meta. Nvidia stood apart as the only Magnificent Seven company to see a decline in short fund participation.

Semiconductor overall sentiment turned modestly less bullish in August. Data Insights tracks activity through the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, which includes 30 of the largest U.S.-traded semiconductor companies. The share of constituents exhibiting net long positioning slipped to 66.7% from 70.0% the prior month. Securities exhibiting sentiment shifts included:

?MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), flipped from short-biased to long-biased in August, as measured by both the long-to-short fund count ratio (crossing above parity, from 0.98x to 1.23x) and net long exposure (crossing above 50%, from 48.3% to 63.9%).

On the long side, crowding remains most pronounced in Applied Materials, followed by Nvidia and Lam Research.

On the short side, Skyworks remains the most crowded name, followed by ON Semiconductor and Coherent.

The Data Insights Crowding Report looks back at hedge fund long and short crowding across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC during August 2026, based on Data Insights' analysis of anonymized data from approximately 16,000 securities on its proprietary securities-finance platform, representing more than 700 global funds. It includes the ten most crowded regional long and short positions, broken out by large-, mid-, and small-cap categories.?

?Data Insights defines the crowding score as a relative metric that normalizes the number of funds in Hazeltree's community that are long or short a given security within a predefined group (by region and market cap) relative to its peers. When a fund longs a stock, it generally means it either expects the stock's price to rise or is using longs to hedge its exposure to shorts. On the contrary, when a fund shorts a stock, it generally means it either expects the stock's price to drop or is hedging its long exposure.

?"While AI monetization was a particularly important consideration for investors in the previous month, the concern we observed from investors stemmed from whether future cash flows generated will cover the financing costs of the debt funding them," commented Tim Smith, managing director, Data Insights, Hazeltree. "An interesting illustration of this point included Nvidia's move to turn AI into an investable infrastructure asset class, supported by financing platforms designed to mobilize over time more than $500 billion in third-party capital."

?Smith added, "For our monthly Spotlight series, Alphabet provided an intriguing fall from grace, with a slide in its long-to-short fund count slipping for the first time this year from 1.70 in July to .92 in August, along with a fall in its share price with a high of $377.65 on August 4 to a low of $340.67 on August 20, a peak to trough decline of roughly 10%, closing down at $348.06, down 2% from the July 31 close."

Further Highlights at the Single-Name Level

?North America: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

?Long crowding increases

Large Cap: Analog Devices and ON Semiconductor

Mid Cap: Zions Bancorp, Lear, Garrett, CNO, WillScot, and Planet Fitness

Small Cap: CTS, Walker Dunlop, Omnicell, and Weis Markets

Note: Amazon, Lam Research, and Meta in Large Cap; Hamilton Lane in Mid Cap; and Green Plains in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in long fund counts.

??Short crowding increases

Large Cap: Keurig Dr Pepper

Mid Cap: Norwegian Cruise Line and Transocean

Small Cap: SolarEdge, Fluence, Cracker Barrel, and LeMaitre

Note: Core Scientific in Mid Cap, and Ziff Davis and Amprius Technologies in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

EMEA: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

?Long crowding increases

Large Cap: Lloyds Banking Group and Ahold Delhaize

Mid Cap: Jet2

Small Cap: Travis Perkins

Note: Centrica, IMI, OSB Group, and Drax Group in Mid Cap; and AMG, IntegraFin, Gamma Communications, Attendo, Forterra, GallifordTry, and 4imprint in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in long fund counts.

?Short crowding increases

Small Cap: Pharming

Note: BT in Large Cap; Alstom, AUTO1 Group, and StoraEnso in Mid Cap; and Vistry, Lanxess, Vivendi, Bytes Technology Group (BTG), and Energean in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

APAC: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

Long crowding increases

Mid Cap: Nickel Industries and GWM

Small Cap: Brazilian Rare Earths and Tung Ho Steel

Note: TSMC, Sony, Hitachi, Murata, and SBP Group in Large Cap; TCL Electronics and NSK in Mid Cap; and Ennoconn, Arcadyan, and Sunon in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in long fund counts.

Short crowding increases

Small Cap: Tsumura

Note: MTR in Large Cap; Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Horizon Robotics, China Ruyi Holdings, Japan Steel Works, and Mercari in Mid Cap; and Deep Yellow, Silex Systems, DroneShield, 4Dmedical, Boss Energy, and Shenzhen International in Small Cap saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

To view the Data Insights Crowding Report August 2026 and past reports, click here.

?Methodology

The Data Insights Crowding Report is based on anonymized and aggregated positioning data from Hazeltree's proprietary securities-finance platform, which reflects trading activity from its hedge fund client base of more than 700 global funds. It calculates the crowding score by sector and region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and analyzes both long and short crowding during August 2026.

?Note to editors: To be added to the distribution list for this report, please contact btanner@hazeltree.com.?

About Data Insights A division of Hazeltree

Data Insights, a division of Hazeltree, provides proprietary market intelligence derived from anonymized positioning data across a global community of hedge funds. Through its flagship Data Insights Crowding Report and other analytical offerings, the team delivers insights into long and short positioning, market trends and investor sentiment to help financial institutions, market participants and the media better understand evolving investment dynamics. For more information, visit https://hazeltree.com/product/insights.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management and optimization solutions purpose-built for the alternative investment industry. Trusted by more than 700 investment firms managing over $4 trillion in assets, Hazeltree empowers hedge funds, private markets firms, and asset managers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock alpha. Hazeltree's cloud-based platform facilitates nearly $8 billion in daily transactions across more than 10,000 funds. By delivering seamless connectivity across counterparties and service providers, Hazeltree enables clients to optimize cash, credit facilities, margin, and fees-driving stronger returns and greater transparency across the investment lifecycle. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Bournemouth, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.?

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

Hazeltree

btanner@hazeltree.com