Lightwave Logic, Inc. to Attend the 2026 European Conference on Optical Communication & Global Photonics Economic Forum

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to enable next-generation photonic devices, today announced that CEO Yves LeMaitre and SVP of Sales and Marketing Dr. Robert Blum, along with additional members of the Lightwave Logic team, will attend the 2026 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC). LeMaitre will also participate in a panel discussion at the Global Photonics Economic Forum (GPEF).

The European Conference on Optical Communication, taking place September 20-24, and the Global Photonics Economic Forum, taking place September 24-25, will be held in Málaga, Spain. ECOC brings together the global optical communications community to showcase advances in high-speed networking, silicon photonics and next-generation interconnect technologies, while GPEF convenes senior executives, investors and policymakers to discuss the investment trends and strategic priorities shaping the broader photonics industry.

European Conference on Optical Communication

As part of the Company's attendance, Lightwave Logic's executive management and engineering teams will be onsite and will host a live demonstration at Stand 1461 showcasing the temperature stability of its electro-optic polymer technology and the performance of silicon-organic hybrid modulators under conditions relevant to real-world deployment. The demonstration builds on recent testing in which the Company completed more than 2,000 hours of damp heat testing at 85°C and 85% relative humidity with no measurable change in performance.

In addition, Dr. Blum will host a presentation on Monday, September 21 at Pavilion 1 in the exhibition hall at 4:05pm local time. Dr. Blum's presentation is titled "Scaling Silicon Photonics Platforms: Foundry PDKs and Ecosystems for 400G and Beyond." Management will also be hosting meetings with industry experts and customers. The presentation will be available under the Media & Presentations section of the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com following the conference.

For additional details about ECOC, please visit the conference website here.

Global Photonics Economic Forum

On Thursday, September 24, CEO Yves LeMaitre will participate in a panel discussion alongside other industry experts to discuss the growing role of optical interconnects in scaling AI infrastructure, including photonic integration, co-packaged optics, and supply chain readiness.

For additional details about GPEF, please visit the conference website here.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contacts:

Nick Teves or Ross Collins

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-to-attend-the-2026-european-conference-on-optical-1221320