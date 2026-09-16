Nitches, Inc.: The Next Great American Supplement Won't Come from a Boardroom. NutraVeri Just Opened a National Search to Prove It.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) opens its scoring platform, its FDA-registered U.S. manufacturing pathway, and a direct line to national mass-market retail buyers to creators, athletes, influencers, and everyday founders with a supplement idea in gummy, capsule, or tablet form. Submissions are open now at NutraVeri.com.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / For decades, the question of what goes on the supplement shelf has been answered in corporate conference rooms. Today, that changes.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) announced that NutraVeri, its supplement-readiness and commercialization platform, has opened a national search for the next generation of founder-created supplements-and, for the first time, the entire pipeline behind it: readiness scoring, U.S. manufacturing through an FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned facility, and the opportunity for qualified products to be presented to national mass-market retail buyers.

The invitation is simple. If you have an idea for a gummy, a capsule, or a tablet, you no longer need a corporation behind you. You need a score.

How It Works

Go to NutraVeri.com and create your profile. Enter your formula concept: ingredients, doses, and the claims you want to make. No account is needed to start, and your formula stays yours.

Get your NutraVeri Score, free, in about 60 seconds. The platform grades every concept across six readiness dimensions: formula strength, ingredient evidence, claim safety, label readiness, manufacturing readiness, and market fit, checked against FDA data sources, FTC guidance, and published dosing evidence.

Strong concepts advance. Qualified formulas move into formula review and a manufacturing pathway through an FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned facility in the United States, housing millions of dollars of pharmaceutical-grade production equipment, with minimum order quantities built for founders, starting as low as 2,500 units.

The strongest products get presented. NutraVeri intends to select standout founder products for presentation to national mass-market retail buyers-the shelves where category leaders are made.

"Every week, someone with a genuinely great supplement idea talks themselves out of it because they don't know a chemist, a regulator, or a buyer," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "We built the machine they were missing. The scoring engine tells them the truth about their idea. The factory makes it real. And the retail pathway gives the best products a shot at shelves most founders never get near. Our production lines are ready. We want them running on founder products."

A Direct Call to Creators, Athletes, and Influencers

NutraVeri is actively seeking concepts from TikTok creators, fitness professionals, current and former athletes, wellness influencers, and operators with engaged audiences. These are the people who already know what their communities want to take, and NutraVeri turns that insight into a scored, manufactured, retail-ready product they can own.

Interested creators and founders should contact corporate@nutraveri.com today.

The Affiliate Network Is Open

Not everyone has a formula. Some people have a network, and NutraVeri pays for that too.

The NutraVeri Readiness Partner program allows affiliates to earn on every founder they refer to the platform, with a private Super Affiliate Command Center for high-volume partners. Applications are open now at NutraVeri.com/partners.

Why This Matters for NICH

Every qualified concept that enters the pipeline is designed to touch multiple revenue points across the ecosystem: scoring reports, Product Passports, formula reviews, founder sprints, manufacturing runs, fulfillment, and partner commissions.

The national search is engineered to compound the flywheel the Company has been building since NutraVeri's June 2026 launch. Investors can review the Company's public disclosures and platform progress at NutraVeri.com/investors and NitchesCorp.com.

The Window Is Now

Retail buyers reset their shelves on a calendar, not on a founder's timeline. Concepts submitted and scored today are the ones positioned for the next review cycles.

Take Action

Founders and creators: Go to NutraVeri.com, create your profile, and get your free readiness score today.

Influencers, athletes, and fitness professionals with a product concept or an audience: Email corporate@nutraveri.com now.

Affiliates and partners: Apply at NutraVeri.com/partners.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a supplement-technology company focused on helping founders move from formulation to commercialization with greater confidence. Through NutraVeri, the Company provides product-readiness scoring, regulatory documentation, access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned U.S. manufacturing, fulfillment resources, and an expanding partner ecosystem.

NutraVeri was built from Nitches' real-world experience developing and launching the InTheZone supplement brand.

Scored, then made real.

Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

corporate@nutraveri.com

www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the national search initiative, platform adoption, manufacturing capacity, potential retail presentation opportunities, partner program growth, and the Company's commercial prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Retail presentation opportunities are not guarantees of retail placement, purchase orders, or commercial success, and no assurance can be given that any product will be selected, presented, or accepted by any retailer.

NutraVeri Scores, reports, Product Passports, and related outputs are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, manufacturing acceptance, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing.

Affiliate commissions are manually reviewed, with no downline, passive-income, or guaranteed-earnings claims. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nitches Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-next-great-american-supplement-wont-come-from-a-boardroom.-n-1221468