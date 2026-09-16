Atlantic.Net was recognized for GPU hosting supporting HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2/3 requirements.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Atlantic.Net, a global cloud infrastructure provider, has been ranked No. 1 on DesignRush's list of the 10 Best GPU Server Hosting Providers of 2026.

DesignRush named Atlantic.Net the "Best for Regulated Industries," highlighting its support for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2/3 requirements, along with cloud and dedicated NVIDIA GPU options for AI, machine learning, data analysis, and other compute-intensive workloads.

Atlantic.Net offers cloud and dedicated NVIDIA GPU infrastructure for AI and machine learning workloads

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The ranking also highlighted Atlantic.Net's U.S.-based data centers, 100% uptime service-level agreement, NVMe storage and high-bandwidth networking, managed firewall, encrypted backup, DDoS protection, and 24/7 support.

"Being ranked No.1 by DesignRush is meaningful recognition of the work our team has put into building GPU infrastructure for demanding AI and machine learning workloads," said Pete Cannata, COO of Atlantic.Net. "For organizations in healthcare, finance, and other regulated environments, performance has to work alongside security and compliance from the outset. This recognition reflects our focus on delivering both."

Atlantic.Net expanded its GPU infrastructure in 2025 with the launch of GPU Cloud Hosting, followed by HIPAA-Compliant GPU Hosting for healthcare, biotech, and medical organizations using AI for applications including medical imaging, genomics, predictive modeling, and clinical research.

For more information on Atlantic.Net, visit https://www.atlantic.net/.

About Atlantic.Net

Founded in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a privately held global cloud infrastructure provider with customers in over 100 countries, known for delivering secure, compliant, on-demand and customizable hosting solutions. With decades of experience, Atlantic.Net is one of the world's most trusted and experienced hosting providers, offering 24/7 U.S.-based support. Specializing in security, compliance, and customer service, Atlantic.Net serves a diverse range of industries with solutions including HIPAA-compliant hosting and PCI-compliant hosting, backed by bare metal servers, dedicated hosting, GPU hosting, colocation, and its award-winning Cloud Platform. Operating from eight strategically located data center regions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia, Atlantic.Net powers mission-critical workloads for organizations worldwide.

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