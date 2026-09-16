EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax Confirms Bundibugyo Ebola Vaccine Construct



16.09.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BDBV-Specific Construct Developed Using GeoVax Proprietary Rapid Cloning Technology and Builds on Established Filovirus Vaccine Experience GEO-MVA (Mpox/Smallpox Vaccine) Targeted for Phase 3 Initiation Remains Company Priority ATLANTA, GA - September 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers, today announced the development of a vaccine construct targeting Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), the cause of the ongoing Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The BDBV construct was generated using GeoVax's proprietary MVA-based rapid-cloning technology, designed to enable rapid insertion or replacement of vaccine antigens in response to emerging infectious disease threats. The construct represents a milestone step toward a potential BDBV vaccine candidate. Full characterization and animal evaluation are necessary prior to clinical evaluation. The BDBV work builds upon GeoVax's existing MVA-based developmental-stage filovirus vaccine portfolio targeting Zaire Ebola virus, Sudan Ebola virus and Marburg virus. These earlier programs have generated encouraging efficacy results in established preclinical models, including nonhuman primate challenge studies, with results presented publicly and published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. This body of work provides a scientific and technical foundation for applying GeoVax's MVA platform to BDBV. "While GEO-MVA remains our primary development focus, the ongoing, expanding BDBV outbreak represents an opportunity to apply capabilities developed through years of MVA and filovirus research," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "The successful generation of this BDBV-specific MVA construct demonstrates the responsiveness of our platform and builds on our published preclinical experience across Zaire Ebola, Sudan Ebola and Marburg, including encouraging results in nonhuman primate challenge studies. As global organizations advance multiple BDBV vaccine approaches, we believe this combination of filovirus experience, rapid construct generation and next-generation MVA technologies warrants further evaluation." Growing Global Focus on BDBV Vaccine Development Bundibugyo virus disease is a severe filovirus infection for which there is currently no licensed BDBV-specific vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for accelerated development and evaluation of BDBV-specific vaccines and other countermeasures and has established a target product profile to guide vaccine development. The urgency surrounding BDBV has also prompted increased global investment in vaccine development. In August 2026, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced funding of up to $16.5 million to advance another MVA-based BDBV vaccine candidate through preclinical development and toward an early-stage clinical trial in Africa. The program is part of a broader CEPI strategy to advance multiple BDBV vaccine approaches. GeoVax believes its BDBV construct and extensive body of MVA-based filovirus experience may warrant consideration within this expanding global development effort. In addition to its rapid-cloning technology, GeoVax is advancing MVA technologies directed toward single-dose vaccination, continuous cell-line manufacturing and alternative delivery approaches. The Company also recognizes the importance of regional manufacturing and is committed to evaluating manufacturing partnerships, including in Africa, as part of future MVA-based vaccine development programs. "Our BDBV work provides another tangible example of how an adaptable vaccine platform and established scientific expertise can potentially contribute to outbreak preparedness," Dodd concluded. "We look forward to exploring opportunities with global health, government and scientific partners to further evaluate the BDBV construct and our broader filovirus capabilities." About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





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