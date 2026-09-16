Solomon Global Reveals UK's Gold-Buying Hotspots

Gold purchasing extends beyond traditional wealth hubs, with London languishing in last place

London, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colchester has emerged as the UK's 'gold-buying capital', according to new data from gold and silver supplier Solomon Global .



Customers in the local authority, within Essex in the East of England region, have an average 'lifetime spend' (five years) of £345,682 on the precious metal. Adjusted for population size1, this equates to £8,632.46 per thousand residents. Adur, a coastal district in West Sussex, takes second place, with an average lifetime spend of £211,350 over the same period, equivalent to £6,514.20 per thousand residents.

Meanwhile, North Lincolnshire ranks third with an average lifetime spend of £195,313, equating to £10,259.45 spent per thousand residents, the highest population-adjusted figure among the 349 UK local authorities included in the analysis. Powys in Wales is the only local authority outside of England to feature in the top 10, ranking eighth overall with customer lifetime spending reaching £85,282, equivalent to £4,420 per 1,000 residents.



Gold hotspots:

Rank Local Authority Average Lifetime Spend per Client Revenue / 1,000 1 Colchester £345,682 £8,632.46 2 Adur £211,350 £6,514.20 3 North Lincolnshire £195,313 £10,259.45 4 North Kesteven £190,227 £7,766.40 5 Lincoln £145,661 £4,157.23 6 Amber Valley £87,820 £4,712.43 7 Eastbourne £86,113 £4,129.76 8 Powys £85,282 £4,420.08 9 South Derbyshire £84,662 £4,323.42 10 Gravesham £65,843 £7,734.26



Find out the average spend in each of the 349 local authorities included: How much do people spend on gold in your area?



At a regional level, the East Midlands leads the UK's 12 regions in average customer lifetime spend over five years (£40,026), followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at £38,868. London ranks last, with an average client spending 'just' £21,486 in the same period. North Kesteven, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Lincoln - all within the East Midlands region - appeared in the top 10 local authorities.

Rank Location Average Lifetime Spend per Client 1 East Midlands £40,026 2 Yorkshire and the Humber £38,868 3 South West £36,633 4 South East £35,821 5 East £33,099 6 North West £32,449 7 Wales £30,506 8 Northern Ireland £30,185 9 Scotland £28,061 10 West Midlands £27,827 11 North East £24,910 12 London £21,486



"The analysis reveals a significant spread of demand for precious metals around the UK, as well as some rather surprising results," said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. "The profile of the typical gold buyer is changing. Gold is no longer just the preserve of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the UK's most affluent areas. We're seeing people from all corners of the UK exploring gold as a way of protecting and preserving their wealth, with customers coming to us with a wide range of budgets and very different financial circumstances. The fact that some of the strongest demand is coming from areas that might not traditionally be associated with gold highlights just how broad interest in precious metals has become."



Research by Solomon Global in July highlighted an increase in the 'living legacy' trend with a significant uptick in grandparents exploring CGT-exempt gold bullion coins as a tax-efficient way to pass on wealth to younger family members. Find out more here .



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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global's team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the attractive tax advantages for people purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026 & 2025, 'Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025' and 'Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025' at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, and 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com







1 Solomon Global analysed customer purchasing data covering five years to June 17th, 2026. Local authority rankings are based on average lifetime spend (five years) per client. This data is also population-adjusted using 2024 population figures, with customer spend expressed per 1,000 residents. Regional rankings are based solely on average lifetime customer spend.

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