Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, announced today that it will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The event will be held in a hybrid format, offering both in-person attendance in Lima, Peru and a live webcast.

On-site registration and networking breakfast with management will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management presentations and the live webcast will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session with members of the executive management team. For in-person attendees, the event will conclude with a luncheon and a tour of Clinica Delgado and Wellness Center in Lima.

During the event, Auna's executive team and country leaders will discuss the Company's long-term vision, growth strategy across Mexico, Peru and Colombia, financial strategy, and key priorities to drive sustained and profitable growth across its regional healthcare platform.

The event is open to investors and sell-side analysts and will be available both in person and via live webcast. Pre-registration is required by October 15, 2026. In-person attendance at the event is limited to investors and sell-side analysts, and the facility tour is subject to venue capacity.

To register for the event, please visit aunaday. Registered attendees will receive confirmation and additional event details.

A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available following the event at aunaday.auna.org.

For further information regarding webcast registration, please contact InspIR Group at inspir@inspirgroup.com. For information regarding the in-person event and the site tour, please contact Auna's Investor Relations team at contact@aunainvestors.com.

About AUNA

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-Speaking Americas.

Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2026, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,337 beds, and 1.5 million healthcare plans.

For more information, visit www.aunainvestors.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are proceeded by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "assumes," "will" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about our intention to hold an investor day. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Auna's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Auna, which could result in Auna's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Auna. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Auna's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report filed on Form 20-F on April 22, 2026.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Auna does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

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Contacts:

IR Contact

Email: contact@aunainvestors.com

InspIR Group

Email: inspir@inspirgroup.com