

EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2026 - Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, today (September 16) announced the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026-2030). This inaugural Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong is of monumental significance, which aims to enhance the city's all-round strategic development in the medium- to long-term. Priority initiatives include upholding and enhancing the executive-led system, improving the efficacy of governance and proactively aligning Hong Kong with national development strategies in order to fully grasp the opportunities for growth and prosperity.





"Not only is it an action agenda for Hong Kong to better capitalise on the aggregate advantages arising from national and international opportunities, but also a pathway for continuously enhancing social well-being. By formulating the Five-Year Plan, it shall shed light on Hong Kong's directions of development, optimise resource allocation, enhance social expectation certainty, and better protect social well-being as well as the interests of investors across the world. Hong Kong will become a more attractive, vibrant and opportunity-rich world city," Mr Lee said.



Hong Kong will continue to boost economic growth led by "four centres and one hub", namely its status as an international financial centre, international trade centre, international maritime centre and international aviation hub, while expediting the city's development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre. Hong Kong will also become an international hub for high-calibre talent, attracting global capital, talent, and financial enterprises.



Hong Kong will continue to leverage its advantages as an international city. With the unique edge as a common law jurisdiction under the principle of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong will deepen its development into a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services, including a global capital of mediation and hub for high-calibre legal talent. Hong Kong will develop a regional intellectual property trading centre, an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, a centre for major international sports events and a core demonstration zone for multi-destination tourism.



A pleasant, vibrant and innovative Northern Metropolis will be developed through an approach that is planning-oriented, infrastructure-led, industry-driven, and people-oriented. Development objectives revolve around the Northern Metropolis University Town, I&T, industry, and providing an environment suitable for living, work, and travel.



Hong Kong will continue to participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in terms of both "hard" and "soft" connectivity. This includes taking forward infrastructure plans, such as cross-boundary railway projects, while also enhancing alignment rules and mechanisms within the GBA. To achieve "connectivity of hearts" among the residents of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Hong Kong will advance collaboration in areas such as health care, elderly care, environmental protection, sports, culture and tourism, establishing the GBA as an international first-class bay area with global influence. At the same time, Hong Kong actively participates in the work of international organisations, and fully participates in the high-quality co-operation under the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to create an international collaboration network.



The Five-Year Plan sets out clearly the strategic direction in livelihood-related areas such as education, youth and women's development, a harmonious and inclusive society, health care, housing, strengthened support for the disadvantaged groups, labour protection, elderly care, green transformation. This will strengthen the sense of fulfilment, happiness, and security in the community, enabling people to benefit from the high-quality development of the country and the city.



"The Government will stay committed to the 'people-oriented' ethos, strive relentlessly to enhance social well-being, and sustain economic development, so as to build a Hong Kong that is more open, more inclusive, more liberal, more prosperous and safer," Mr Lee concluded.



For the full document of Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and related information, please visit the dedicated website ( www.hk5yplan.gov.hk ).



Hashtag: HongKong First5YearPlan Economic Social Development Vision

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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