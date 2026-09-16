Finastra Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Integrated Bank Payments Platform, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Integrated Bank Payments Platform vendors.

Finastra has received strong ratings for its Integrated Bank Payments Platform. The platform demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

PUNE, India, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Finastra as a 2026 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Integrated Bank Payments Platform, 2026.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Finastra's Modern Global PAYplus and Payments To Go provide a centralized payment orchestration platform that unifies RTGS, instant, mass, and cross-border payment processing within a single, configurable engine. Its canonical data model with native ISO 20022 processing enables financial institutions to standardize internal payment processing while generating clearing-specific output formats, reducing reliance on external transformation layers.

The addition of OperatorAssist extends operational intelligence across the payments lifecycle by introducing GenAI-powered, human-in-the-loop support for investigations, repair recommendations, and exception handling. Supporting payment services such as proxy-based payments, request-to-pay, cross-border instant payments, and ML-driven intelligent routing, Finastra offers a resilient and configurable payment platform, reinforcing its position as a SPARK Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for institutions seeking centralized control, operational efficiency, and payment modernization."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of Integrated Bank Payments Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Banks are under increasing pressure to modernize, manage their costs effectively, and meet evolving customer demands. Technology has a significant role to play here," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments at Finastra. "This recognition is testament to the strength of our payments portfolio and our commitment to helping banks and financial institutions modernize payments with confidence, accelerate innovation, and deliver seamless payment experiences across multiple rails, schemes, and geographies. We're proud to support banks around the world as they build the next generation of modern payment rails."

Additional Resources:

For more information about FINASTRA, visit Here

Complimentary Download - SPARK Matrix: Integrated Bank Payments Platform, Q3 2026

About FINASTRA

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

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