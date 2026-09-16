Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: American Savings Bank Raises $129 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 16th

  • American Savings Bank to begin trading on the NYSE.
    • The Honolulu-based bank priced more than eight million shares at $16 apiece.
    • The deal gives American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) a valuation above $1.03 billion.
    • CEO Ann Teranishi will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's new chapter as a public company.
  • Evvy raised $40 million in Series B funding.
    • The startup serves over 100,000 patients and 3,000 practitioners with at-home testing, personalized treatment, and biomarker tracking.
    • Co-founder and CEO Priyanka Jain said that fertility is, 'the fastest growing reason that patients and doctors are coming to Evvy.'
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 2 PM ET.
    • According to the latest data, more than 90% of traders are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
    • This would mark the Fed's first rate change this year and its first-interest rate hike since 2023.

Opening Bell
James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Con Edison (NYSE: ED) marks 25 years since power was restored and trading resumed at the NYSE after 9/11

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-savings-bank-raises-129-million-in-ipo-nyse-content-update-302880632.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.