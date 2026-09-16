New York Stock Exchange: American Savings Bank Raises $129 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 16th
- American Savings Bank to begin trading on the NYSE.
- The Honolulu-based bank priced more than eight million shares at $16 apiece.
- The deal gives American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) a valuation above $1.03 billion.
- CEO Ann Teranishi will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's new chapter as a public company.
- Evvy raised $40 million in Series B funding.
- The startup serves over 100,000 patients and 3,000 practitioners with at-home testing, personalized treatment, and biomarker tracking.
- Co-founder and CEO Priyanka Jain said that fertility is, 'the fastest growing reason that patients and doctors are coming to Evvy.'
- The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 2 PM ET.
- According to the latest data, more than 90% of traders are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
- This would mark the Fed's first rate change this year and its first-interest rate hike since 2023.
Opening Bell
James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
Con Edison (NYSE: ED) marks 25 years since power was restored and trading resumed at the NYSE after 9/11
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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