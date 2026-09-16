New York Stock Exchange: American Savings Bank Raises $129 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 16th

American Savings Bank to begin trading on the NYSE. The Honolulu-based bank priced more than eight million shares at $16 apiece. The deal gives American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) a valuation above $1.03 billion. CEO Ann Teranishi will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's new chapter as a public company.

Evvy raised $40 million in Series B funding. The startup serves over 100,000 patients and 3,000 practitioners with at-home testing, personalized treatment, and biomarker tracking. Co-founder and CEO Priyanka Jain said that fertility is, 'the fastest growing reason that patients and doctors are coming to Evvy.'

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 2 PM ET. According to the latest data, more than 90% of traders are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. This would mark the Fed's first rate change this year and its first-interest rate hike since 2023.



Opening Bell

James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Con Edison (NYSE: ED) marks 25 years since power was restored and trading resumed at the NYSE after 9/11

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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