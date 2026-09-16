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ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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D. Boral Capital to Sponsor GoIPO Nasdaq Seminar 2026 in Seoul, South Korea

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, announces it will sponsor the GoIPO Nasdaq Seminar 2026 as a Platinum Sponsor. The GoIPO Nasdaq Seminar 2026 will take place on September 21st - 22nd at the COEX Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Stephanie (Mengjie) Hu, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Asia at D. Boral Capital, will lead a panel titled "Capital Raising Strategies in the Current U.S. Market" during the first day of the seminar.

"D. Boral Capital brings deep experience working with international growth companies and connecting them with investors and opportunities across global markets, and we look forward to sharing that perspective to Seoul," said David Boral, founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "We are pleased to support the GoIPO Nasdaq Seminar and its mission to help companies better understand and navigate the U.S. capital markets."

The GoIPO Nasdaq Seminar 2026 is co-hosted by MarcumAsia, an independent public accounting firm focusing on cross-border services for public and private companies, and Cross Border Associate (CBA), a global network of companies that serves the needs of clients worldwide by providing specific services focused on business development, financing, and exit strategies, as well as consulting on funding and start-up support with experts. The seminar will spend the first day focusing on "Strategy and Market Alignment," and day two will provide insights on "Execution and Deal Origination."

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $40 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing 400+ transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:
D. Boral Capital
590 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150
www.dboralcapital.com
info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-to-sponsor-goipo-nasdaq-seminar-2026-in-seoul-south-1221344

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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