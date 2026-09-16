Where Fintech Meets Its Next Generation: Mass Fintech Hub Hosts Community Events During Boston Fintech Week 2026

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Mass Fintech Hub , a participant of Boston Fintech Week , hosted by Fintech Sandbox, is hosting three community events, bringing together financial institutions, fintech companies, investors, students and academic leaders from across the region.

Boston Fintech Week takes place September 22-25 and will follow the theme, "Fintech That Thinks." The week begins with the Innovation Forum, held by Fintech Sandbox at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Mass Fintech Hub's programming at this year's event reflects its role as a catalyst across Massachusetts' fintech ecosystem, creating opportunities for industry and academia to connect around the future of financial services, early-stage innovation and the development of the next generation of fintech talent.

"What makes Boston's fintech ecosystem so dynamic is the ability to bring together perspectives from across the industry and academia," said Ryan Gatti , SVP & Head of Innovation at Citizens. "Boston Fintech Week provides a valuable forum for those connections, giving leaders an opportunity to explore emerging ideas, share lessons from the field and think collectively about how we translate innovation into meaningful impact across financial services."

Mass Fintech Hub's official lineup of event programming will include:

The Race for the Future of Financial Services - Thursday, September 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Banks and fintech companies will explore how they are responding to the expectations of the next generation of customers, with students and young professionals driving the conversation around trust, fees, AI and data. A networking reception will follow. Register here

Banks and fintech companies will explore how they are responding to the expectations of the next generation of customers, with students and young professionals driving the conversation around trust, fees, AI and data. A networking reception will follow.

Mass Fintech Hub: Startup Pitch Showcase - Thursday, September 24, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Early-stage fintech startups will pitch to a curated group of accredited investors, followed by opportunities for one-on-one conversations and networking. Register here

Early-stage fintech startups will pitch to a curated group of accredited investors, followed by opportunities for one-on-one conversations and networking.

Fintech that Thinks: Career Advisory and Networking Summit - Friday, September 25, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Students and career changers can connect with recruiters and fintech professionals, participate in short workshops and hear career journeys from professionals at different stages of the industry. Register here

Students and career changers can connect with recruiters and fintech professionals, participate in short workshops and hear career journeys from professionals at different stages of the industry.

"The pace of change across financial services makes it more important than ever to create spaces where leaders can step back, exchange ideas and look beyond the day-to-day," said Meghan Greeley , Executive Vice President, Customer & Transformation Enablement of M&T Bank. "Boston Fintech Week brings that perspective to the forefront, with programming that encourages us to think differently about opportunities ahead and how the industry can continue to evolve."

Mass Fintech Hub's programming builds on its broader focus on strengthening connections between Massachusetts' academic institutions and the fintech industry.

"Massachusetts' academic institutions play a critical role in preparing the next generation of fintech talent by connecting students and researchers with the real-world challenges shaping financial services," said Charles Mutigwe , Associate Professor of Business Analytics at Western New England University. "Through partnerships with organizations like Mass Fintech Hub, universities can bring students, faculty and researchers together with industry leaders, creating valuable opportunities to engage with new ideas, explore career possibilities and contribute to building a stronger fintech ecosystem."

Through its programming, Mass Fintech Hub is facilitating connections by bridging the gap between students, emerging professionals and the founders, financial institutions, investors and technology leaders shaping the future of financial services.

For more details around Boston Fintech Week events, visit: https://bostonfintechweek.org . For registration to Fintech Sandbox's Innovation Forum, visit: https://luma.com/fintechthatthinks .

About The Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership focused on cultivating a thriving financial ecosystem in the Bay State through programs that build community, attract investment, develop talent and seed collaboration. Composed of a close-knit and diverse network of tech founders, financial services leaders, investors, academics and public sector leaders, the Mass Fintech Hub is dedicated to ensuring that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is providing an unparalleled habitat for fintech innovation at all stages. For more information, please visit https://massfintechhub.com/about , sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

massfintechhub@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Mass Fintech Hub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/where-fintech-meets-its-next-generation-mass-fintech-hub-hosts-commu-1221358