RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Today's Live Investor Webinar with TransCode Therapeutics

Learn how TransCode Therapeutics is advancing RNA therapeutics, cancer vaccines, and immuno-oncology programs designed to address advanced and metastatic cancers

Management to discuss TTX-MC138, the ongoing Phase 2a colorectal cancer trial, tumor-targeted RNA delivery, and multiple upcoming clinical catalysts

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar today, September 16, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ). The webinar is free to attend and open to all.

The exclusive event will feature Philippe P. Calais Ph.D., Chairman and CEO; Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer; and Tom Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide an overview of TransCode's strategy to develop differentiated therapies for advanced and metastatic cancers. The Company has built a multi-platform oncology pipeline spanning RNA therapeutics, cancer vaccines, and immuno-oncology, supported by a proprietary nanoparticle delivery platform designed to deliver therapeutics directly to tumors beyond the liver.

Management will highlight TTX-MC138, TransCode's lead RNA therapeutic candidate targeting microRNA-10b, a key regulator of cancer invasion and metastasis. In the completed Phase 1a trial, TTX-MC138 met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability with no dose-limiting toxicities across all dose levels, while 64% of evaluable patients achieved stable disease. TTX-MC138 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial in ctDNA-positive colorectal cancer patients with minimal residual disease, with preliminary clinical data anticipated beginning in late 2026.

The webinar will also address the broader potential of TransCode's delivery technology and oncology pipeline. The Company's nanoparticle platform has demonstrated tumor-targeted delivery in a human clinical trial and is designed to support multiple payloads, including RNA therapeutics, peptides, proteins, radionuclides, and antibodies. Additional programs include seviprotimut-L, a Phase 3 melanoma vaccine candidate with FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, as well as preclinical immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic programs.

Management will discuss the Company's upcoming clinical milestones, strategic partnership opportunities, and the potential to create value across both its internal pipeline and proprietary delivery platform. With multiple programs advancing and additional Phase 2a and Phase 1a readouts expected through 2027, TransCode is entering a period with several potential clinical and strategic catalysts.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/RNAZ/81817787778

Questions can be pre-submitted to RNAZ@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.For more information, visit www.transcodetherapeutics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ("TransCode") and its business, operations, clinical programs, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review TransCode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to TransCode and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding TransCode contained in this release has been derived from information provided by TransCode or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any

security.



TransCode Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the timing, conduct and results of TransCode's Phase 1a and Phase 2a clinical trials, statements about microRNAs and their involvement in cancer, and statements concerning the therapeutic potential of TransCode's TTX-MC138 and other therapeutic candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

RNAZ@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-todays-live-investor-webinar-with-transcode-therapeutics-1221570