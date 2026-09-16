Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), Manufacturer of industry leading Westbury aluminum railing and other outdoor living building products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through a partnership with Railfort Building Products. Headquartered in Becker, Minnesota, Railfort Building Products will exclusively distribute Westbury aluminum railing. The company's product focus will be exclusively on railing systems. With eight railing systems available in twenty two different styles and twelve colors, Westbury aluminum railing is the perfect solution for decks, porches balconies and outdoor living structures.

Westbury Bella Cavo Cable Railing

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The markets serviced by Railfort Building Products include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Railfort Building Products is positioned to offer best in class customer service to its valued customer base. In response to the new partnership with DSI, Craig Pahlen, President and Owner of Railfort Building Supply noted that "DSI's Westbury aluminum railing has become the preferred railing product in our markets due to superior quality, stunning aesthetics and carefree maintenance. We are pleased to combine our highly trained staff and premium customer service to provide Westbury aluminum railing to our customers."

Westbury Tuscany Railing

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DSI's Westbury aluminum railing product line is the most comprehensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo cable railings offer two distinct design options to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that offers unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles from classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail presents another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail components are the perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI produces Westbury Aluminum Columns. All Westbury products are backed by DSI's lifetime limited warranty.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "DSI is pleased to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Products through our partnership with Railfort Building Products. They offer excellent facilities, professional staff and are committed to providing the best in customer service. Their customer oriented approach aligns perfectly with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions to the marketplace."

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DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com

Railfort Building Products is a premier wholesale distributor of Westbury aluminum railing. To learn more visit railfortbuildingproducts.com

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