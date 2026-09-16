Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) ("Mineral Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has moved into the technical execution phase of its strategic development program at the Bergslagen Tungsten Project in Sweden. The Company has engaged GeoPool Oy, a Nordic-focused geological consultancy with nearly two decades of regional experience - including co-authoring exploration guidance for Svemin, the Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers - to consolidate the historical geological and mining database and support upcoming field operations at Bergslagen.

The initial work program focuses on the historical surface tailings at Yxsjöberg, with systematic drilling and sampling being progressed to establish tonnage, grade distribution, mineralogy, and metallurgical characteristics. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mining executive Mr. Steve Leahy to its Board of Directors.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Appointment of Steve Leahy: Industry veteran Steve Leahy, founder and former Chairman & CEO of North American Tungsten Corp., who led the financing, acquisition, and operation of the Cantung Tungsten Mine - which at peak supplied roughly 4% of the world's tungsten - joins the Board of Directors. Geological & Technical Engagement: GeoPool Oy - a leading Nordic exploration consultancy that co-authored regulatory exploration guidance for Svemin, the Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers - engaged to consolidate and assess historical geological, drilling, mining, and exploration data. 3D Geological Modeling: Historical data is being digitized into a modern 3D geological model to prioritize targets across the Yxsjöberg system. Tailings Resource Drilling: Systematic drilling program is being advanced to test the surface tailings, targeting complete physical and metallurgical characterisation. Hard-Rock Expansion: Historical hard-rock exploration database being compiled to define deep-system multi-commodity potential.

APPOINTMENT OF STEVE LEAHY TO THE BOARD

Mineral Road is thrilled to welcome Mr. Steve Leahy to its Board of Directors. Mr. Leahy founded North American Tungsten Corp. and served as its Chairman & CEO, where he was the driving force behind financing and developing the Cantung Tungsten Mine into one of the few Western tungsten producers, supplying approximately 4% of world tungsten output at peak. His deep familiarity with global tungsten supply chains, processing dynamics, and capital markets adds significant strategic depth to the Company as it advances Yxsjöberg toward modern resource definition.

Steve Leahy, Director of Mineral Road, commented:

"I am excited to join the Board of Mineral Road and get involved with the development of Bergslagen. It is one of the more compelling tungsten projects I have seen globally, combining significant surface tailings opportunity with high-grade hard rock potential in a stable, well-respected mining jurisdiction."

MOVING FROM HISTORICAL DATA TO A DEFINED INVENTORY

Bergslagen is centred on the historic Yxsjöberg tungsten mining district, which has an extensive historical record of mining, exploration and geological investigation.

Mineral Road is working with GeoPool to bring this information together into a modern geological framework, including historical drilling, underground mine plans, geological information, sampling and available geophysical data. The purpose of this work is to establish a consistent database that can be used to guide modern exploration and define areas requiring further verification.

TAILINGS DRILLING PROGRAMME

The historical surface tailings remain the Company's immediate technical priority. The material was generated from historical tungsten mining and processing at Yxsjöberg and remains accessible at surface. Historical information indicates that the tailings contain tungsten together with copper, fluorite and other critical minerals.

Mineral Road is progressing a plan for a systematic drilling and sampling programme designed to test the thickness and lateral continuity of the tailings and obtain representative samples for laboratory analysis and metallurgical test work. To facilitate this, the Company is obtaining the necessary permits with the intention of commencing drilling before the end of 2026. The results will be used to develop an initial estimate of the tailing resources and to determine whether the material can support a commercially viable reprocessing operation. Where appropriate, the Company intends to progress the technical information toward a NI43-101 Mineral Resource estimate.

HISTORICAL HARD-ROCK DATABASE

In parallel with the tailings programme, GeoPool is consolidating the historical hard-rock exploration and mining information covering the Yxsjöberg district. This work will include the integration of historical drilling, underground geological information, mine plans and other available exploration data into the broader three-dimensional model.

The Company believes this will provide an important technical foundation for the next stage of exploration. The historical hard-rock information will be assessed and prioritised following completion of the initial data compilation and modelling.

COMMENTARY

Bill Murphy, Principal of Murphy Resource Consultants, stated:

"We have now moved beyond the initial strategic review and into the work required to establish what Bergslagen actually contains. The addition of Steve Leahy to our Board is an endorsement of the project's strategic value - his hands-on experience with Cantung brings real-world tungsten expertise to our team.

"Our immediate priority is the surface tailings. They are already pre-crushed at surface, and historical records indicate that they warrant systematic investigation. The drilling and metallurgical work will tell us whether there is a sufficiently consistent and recoverable tungsten inventory to support a near-term operation. Simultaneously, we are building a robust 3D model of the deep hard-rock system to guide our longer-term growth."

ABOUT GEOPOOL

Founded in 2007, GeoPool Oy is a Nordic-focused geological consultancy providing field exploration, geological studies, permit management, resource evaluation and technical advisory services across Finland, Sweden, Norway and beyond. The firm has strong regulatory expertise in the region, including co-authoring Guidance on Exploration for Svemin, the Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers. GeoPool is assisting Mineral Road with the compilation, interpretation and modelling of historical geological and exploration information and the planning and technical support of the Company's exploration programme at Bergslagen.

ABOUT MINERAL ROAD DISCOVERY INC.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on critical and strategic minerals. The Company's Bergslagen Tungsten Project is located in southern Sweden and encompasses the historically significant Yxsjöberg tungsten district. Mineral Road is initially focused on defining the potential of the historical surface tailings while continuing to advance the broader tungsten and critical-minerals potential of the Bergslagen district.

The technical information has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument NI43-101.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

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