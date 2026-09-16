Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) ("WHY Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove (the "OLTC") from the British Columbia Ministry of Forests for the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Project ("RRIMM Project" or the "Project") near Rossland, British Columbia.

The OLTC authorizes the Company to cut, deck and remove Crown timber within an approximately 50.062-hectare licence area associated with the Project. The authorization represents an important component of the Project's construction readiness, enabling the Company, upon satisfaction of the applicable pre-disturbance requirements, to undertake timber clearing and site preparation activities required in advance of construction.

Receipt of the OLTC represents a major regulatory milestone in the advancement of the RRIMM Project and further advances the Company's construction readiness. The OLTC follows the issuance of the Company's British Columbia Mines Act permit in October 2025 (the "Permit") and the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Transit's access permit in June 2026, representing continued progress in advancing the Project's provincial permitting requirements.

"The receipt of the OLTC is a major milestone for Record Ridge and another important step toward construction," said Frank Marasco, President and CEO of West High Yield. "With our Mines Act permit, highway access permit and now the OLTC in place, we continue to advance the key provincial authorizations while focusing on completing the remaining requirements to position Record Ridge for the next stage of development. We appreciate the continued efforts of the British Columbia Ministry of Forests and all parties involved in moving Record Ridge forward."

The Company continues to advance the remaining environmental authorization process under British Columbia's Environmental Management Act, in parallel with its construction-readiness activities. Prior to commencing timber clearing and associated ground disturbance, the Company will also satisfy the applicable pre-disturbance requirements under the Permit, including posting the balance of the required reclamation security.

Project Advancement Update

In parallel with the permitting process, the Company continues to advance multiple workstreams supporting the development of the RRIMM Project. These include pre-construction planning with Skemxist Solutions and other project contractors, detailed engineering and mine development planning, metallurgical pilot testing, Project financing initiatives and commercial activities associated with the development of the Project.

The Company is also advancing the technical work required to support the next stage of engineering and Project development, while progressing its longer-term plans for downstream processing and value-added magnesium production. These activities are being advanced alongside the remaining regulatory requirements as the Company continues to position the RRIMM Project as an important North American critical minerals project.

The Company acknowledges the continued support of the Osoyoos Indian Band (the "OIB") and remains committed to advancing the Project in partnership with OIB and Skemxist Solutions. The Company continues to work collaboratively with government agencies, Indigenous communities, local stakeholders and project partners as the RRIMM Project advances toward development.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded mining exploration and development company, established in 2003, and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit is located approximately 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia. Based on the independently prepared National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada" prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated April 18, 2013, the deposit contains a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 43.0 million tonnes at an average magnesium grade of 24.61%. This corresponds to approximately 10.6 million metric tonnes of contained magnesium. The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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