Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company that transforms permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence that powers identity, risk and financial decision-making across financial institutions and enterprise organizations, announced today that it will participate as a Silver Sponsor of the Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA) 2026 Global Open Finance Summit, taking place September 17, 2026 at the Sutton Place Hotel in Toronto. Chief Executive Officer Karim Nanji will join industry leaders on the panel "From Open Finance to Open Data," contributing to discussions on the evolution of consumer-directed data and the infrastructure required to support its implementation.

The Global Open Finance Summit is a policy-focused forum that brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies and consumer advocates to examine how open finance and open data frameworks are being implemented across jurisdictions. The 2026 program includes discussions on Canada's consumer-driven banking rollout, write access, artificial intelligence in financial services, the evolving global payments landscape and the broader application of consumer-directed data across regulated industries.

Karim Nanji's panel is scheduled for the morning of September 17 and will examine how the principles established through open finance can extend beyond financial services into broader consumer-directed data ecosystems. The discussion will address interoperability across sectors, governance, competition policy and the practical considerations involved in building secure and trusted data-sharing frameworks.

"Open finance established an important principle: consumers should be able to securely permission their financial data," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "As that principle moves from policy into implementation, the conversation naturally shifts from access to application. The real opportunity is building the infrastructure that turns permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence that regulated organizations can use to make better decisions. We're pleased to be part of that discussion alongside policymakers, industry leaders and other participants helping shape the future of open finance and open data."

"Canada's consumer-driven banking framework is taking shape at the same time governments elsewhere are extending data portability into other parts of the economy," said Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA. "Bringing companies that operate this infrastructure day to day into the discussion alongside policymakers is what keeps the frameworks practical. Inverite's support of the Summit helps make that conversation possible."

Karim Nanji serves as a Director of FDATA North America and has participated in Canadian open finance policy discussions through the association and industry forums, including Open Banking Expo Canada. Inverite's participation in the Summit reflects the Company's continued engagement in the evolution of permissioned financial data infrastructure as open finance frameworks move from policy development toward operational implementation.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company transforming permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence through artificial intelligence and proprietary decisioning signals. The Company's platform enables organizations to verify identity, establish account ownership, assess income and affordability, detect fraud, evaluate risk and make better financial decisions using real-time, permissioned financial data. Serving banks, fintechs, payment providers, wealth platforms and enterprise organizations, Inverite embeds trusted financial intelligence directly into customer workflows, enabling faster, safer and more intelligent financial interactions.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

About FDATA

The Financial Data and Technology Association is an international trade association representing technology firms and data platforms that advocate for consumer- and small-business-permissioned access to financial data. FDATA works with regulators, policymakers, and industry participants across Canada, the United States, and other markets to advance open finance and open data frameworks.

For more information, visit: https://fdata.global/

About FDATA's 2026 Global Open Finance Summit

The 2026 Global Open Finance Summit takes place September 16 and 17, 2026 at the Sutton Place Hotel in Toronto. The Summit brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech leaders, and consumer advocates to discuss the implementation of open finance and open data regimes internationally.

For more information, visit: https://luma.com/FDATASummit

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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