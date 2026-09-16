912 Day ribbon-cutting marks opening of new entertainment destination and community gathering place in Southeast Georgia

Savannah, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - VyStar Credit Union joined the City of Port Wentworth, Oak View Group, Zawyer Sports & Entertainment and community leaders Saturday to celebrate the opening of VyStar Pavilion, a new year-round entertainment venue designed to bring concerts, family activities and community events closer to residents across Southeast Georgia.

The grand opening, held during the city's annual 912 Day celebration, included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the debut of the adjoining Ghost Pirates Ice Cove. Together, the new venues give the region a flexible destination for live entertainment, recreation and community gatherings.

"At VyStar, our purpose is to Do Good and lead by example, and that means investing in partnerships that make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," said VyStar Chief Marketing Officer Dana Karzan. "VyStar Pavilion will give families, friends and neighbors a place to come together, celebrate and create lasting memories right here in Southeast Georgia. We're proud to support a space that will serve this community for years to come."

The partnership reflects VyStar's continued investment in Southeast Georgia and its commitment to supporting spaces that strengthen local connection, expand access to arts and entertainment and contribute to long-term community growth. First announced in March, VyStar's partnership with Oak View Group builds on the credit union's broader support of arts, culture and community development across the region.

"The opening of VyStar Pavilion and Ghost Pirates Ice Cove represents an exciting milestone for Port Wentworth and the greater Savannah region," said Monty Jones Jr., General Manager of VyStar Pavilion. "We're incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with VyStar Credit Union and grateful for their continued investment in our community and in the vision for this venue. Together, these new spaces will bring world-class entertainment and recreation closer to home, while attracting visitors, creating opportunities for local businesses and contributing to the continued growth of the region. We're excited to welcome our neighbors and visitors to Anchor Park and to be part of the experiences and memories that will be created here for years to come."

As VyStar continues to grow across Georgia, the credit union remains focused on partnerships that help communities thrive, not only financially, but through shared spaces and experiences that bring people together. VyStar Pavilion adds to that commitment by creating new opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

With the opening of VyStar Pavilion and Ghost Pirates Ice Cove, Anchor Park is positioned to become a regional destination for entertainment, recreation and community celebrations, supporting quality of life and economic activity in one of Southeast Georgia's growing communities.





VyStar Pavilion in Port Wentworth, GA Ribbon Cutting

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11997/314497_f5d6f52c14d11868_001full.jpg





VyStar Pavilion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11997/314497_f5d6f52c14d11868_002full.jpg





VyStar AVP of Regional Community Engagement Luella Sanders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11997/314497_f5d6f52c14d11868_003full.jpg

Learn more about VyStar Pavilion at www.vystarpavilion.com

Click here for B-roll and photos.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the 18th-largest credit union in the United States, with 80 full-service branches across Georgia and Florida, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 29 Georgia counties, the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, with a platform spanning venue development and end-to-end capabilities across venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales. Founded in 2015, the Company serves a collection of seven world-class owned venues and a client roster of the most iconic arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions, spanning four continents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314497