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WKN: A41Y3K | ISIN: SE0026852725 | Ticker-Symbol: KBN0
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:01
1,350 Euro
+0,90 % +0,012
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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MORROW BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MORROW BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 14:50 Uhr
72 Leser
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Morrow Bank AB: Morrow Bank AB sells MedMera's non-performing loan portfolio, reducing balance sheet risk

Morrow Bank AB (the "Bank" or "Morrow Bank") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Arktika Capital AB to sell its wholly owned subsidiary MedMera Bank's Swedish non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio, representing a gross book value of approximately SEK 786 million.

This follows Morrow Bank's announcement on 8 June 2026 regarding its evaluation of strategic alternatives for certain non-core assets after the acquisition of MedMera Bank.

"We are pleased with this transaction, which was completed at a premium to book value and will reduce balance sheet risk while supporting our capital ratios," says Øyvind Oanes, CEO of Morrow Bank AB.

"The portfolio fits well with Arktika's strategy of long-term ownership of unsecured consumer NPLs, and we look forward to continuing our good collaboration with Morrow Bank," says Jan Altersten, CEO of Arktika Capital AB.

Together with last week's announced sale of Morrow Bank's Finnish and Norwegian NPLs, this transaction will reduce Morrow Bank's overall NPL ratio to below 5%, once completed.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is expected to close during Q4 of 2026.

Contact
Eirik Holtedahl, CFO
Tel: +47 96 91 22 91
Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank
Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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