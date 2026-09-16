Morrow Bank AB: Morrow Bank AB sells MedMera's non-performing loan portfolio, reducing balance sheet risk

Morrow Bank AB (the "Bank" or "Morrow Bank") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Arktika Capital AB to sell its wholly owned subsidiary MedMera Bank's Swedish non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio, representing a gross book value of approximately SEK 786 million.

This follows Morrow Bank's announcement on 8 June 2026 regarding its evaluation of strategic alternatives for certain non-core assets after the acquisition of MedMera Bank.

"We are pleased with this transaction, which was completed at a premium to book value and will reduce balance sheet risk while supporting our capital ratios," says Øyvind Oanes, CEO of Morrow Bank AB.

"The portfolio fits well with Arktika's strategy of long-term ownership of unsecured consumer NPLs, and we look forward to continuing our good collaboration with Morrow Bank," says Jan Altersten, CEO of Arktika Capital AB.

Together with last week's announced sale of Morrow Bank's Finnish and Norwegian NPLs, this transaction will reduce Morrow Bank's overall NPL ratio to below 5%, once completed.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is expected to close during Q4 of 2026.

Contact

Eirik Holtedahl, CFO

Tel: +47 96 91 22 91

Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank

Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.