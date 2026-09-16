New solution combines intelligent invoice automation and vendor payments to help finance teams reduce manual work, make faster decisions, and scale with greater visibility and control

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense management, today announced the launch of Emburse AP, a new AI-powered accounts payable and payments solution for growing businesses and organizations. Emburse AP brings invoice processing, approval workflows, vendor enablement and payments together in one intuitive platform to give finance teams greater visibility and control over every dollar spent.

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The launch delivers Emburse's proven accounts payable and payment capabilities to organizations using Emburse Professional and Emburse Spend. Building on Emburse's recent recognition as the Mid-Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2026 AP Automation Payments Technology Advisor, Emburse AP provides a simple, unified approach to manage expenses, invoices, and payments for lean finance teams.

"For smaller organizations, AP automation must be easy to adopt, simple to manage, and built to support lean finance teams," said Andrew Bartolini, Founder Chief Research Officer, Ardent Partners. "Emburse AP brings invoice processing and payments together in one intuitive platform, helping teams reduce manual work, stay in control of spending, and spend more time moving the business forward."

Emburse AP replaces fragmented, manual processes with intelligent automation and streamlined payment workflows to help organizations operate more efficiently. It also helps teams control costs and cash flow as they grow, without added complexity.

"Growing businesses need an AP solution that takes work off their teams today and keeps pace as their operations evolve," said Paul Nagy, CPO of Emburse. "Emburse AP helps finance teams cut down on manual invoice work, move approvals and payments faster, and maintain control over cash leaving the business-without forcing them into software they'll quickly outgrow or complexity they don't need."

Automation From Invoice to Payment

With industry-leading Emburse AI at the foundation, Emburse AP automates the entire journey from invoice to payment. The all-in-one solution can read any invoice in any language or format, automatically enable and pay suppliers, and give finance teams the flexibility to adapt controls through simple rules. By bringing spend automation and payments together in one intuitive solution, Emburse AP reduces manual work and processing costs while giving growing businesses better visibility and control so finance teams can focus on profitable growth.

AP and Payments That Grow With the Business

As organizations expand, accounts payable and vendor payments can become more complicated. Invoice volumes increase, supplier relationships multiply, approval structures become more complex, and finance teams need stronger controls and visibility over cashflow. Yet, finance headcount and resources may not sufficiently meet the demand.

Emburse AP is designed to help lean finance teams manage this evolution. AI-powered workflows reduce repetitive work and help users prioritize decisions by identifying exceptions, potential issues, and transactions that need attention. Configurable workflows, policies, and controls keep finance teams in control, while integrated supplier payments help them move money efficiently and confidently. As the organization grows, those processes can adapt to support greater volume and financial complexity.

Purpose-built for growing organizations, Emburse AP is designed to fit how a business actually works todayand evolve with it.

What Emburse AP Includes

Open capture, controlled decisions: Invoice submission is open to anyone in the business. No gatekeeping on getting invoices into the system. Acceptance, coding, approval, and payment remain role-based and configurable, with support for multi-level controls so finance can enforce segregation of duties as the organization grows or comes under audit without ever making capture harder for the people submitting invoices.

Invoice submission is open to anyone in the business. No gatekeeping on getting invoices into the system. Acceptance, coding, approval, and payment remain role-based and configurable, with support for multi-level controls so finance can enforce segregation of duties as the organization grows or comes under audit without ever making capture harder for the people submitting invoices. Intelligent invoice capture and AI-powered workflows: Supports both PO and non-PO invoices. Goes beyond OCR to help users make decisions and reduce manual work with vendor matching, coding assistance, confidence-based review, exception identification, duplicate detection, and policy and guardrail guidance.

Supports both PO and non-PO invoices. Goes beyond OCR to help users make decisions and reduce manual work with vendor matching, coding assistance, confidence-based review, exception identification, duplicate detection, and policy and guardrail guidance. Flexible approval workflows: Automates invoice routing and approvals using configurable business rules, to ensure invoices reach the right approvers based on factors such as amount, coding, and company hierarchy so scaling from a single approver to multi-level chains without re-platforming is a simple change in rules.

Automates invoice routing and approvals using configurable business rules, to ensure invoices reach the right approvers based on factors such as amount, coding, and company hierarchy so scaling from a single approver to multi-level chains without re-platforming is a simple change in rules. Intelligent vendor payments: Extends automation from approved invoice through payment in one system, with AI-powered vendor enablement, payment preference capture, duplicate prevention, and anomaly detection to reduce manual effort while strengthening accuracy and oversight.

Extends automation from approved invoice through payment in one system, with AI-powered vendor enablement, payment preference capture, duplicate prevention, and anomaly detection to reduce manual effort while strengthening accuracy and oversight. Multi-rail flexibility: Support for ACH, virtual cards and checks, across the U.S. Canada.

Support for ACH, virtual cards and checks, across the U.S. Canada. Vendor management: Centralizes vendor information and connects vendors to invoice processing, approvals, payments, and accounting workflows, reducing disconnected records and manual maintenance.

Centralizes vendor information and connects vendors to invoice processing, approvals, payments, and accounting workflows, reducing disconnected records and manual maintenance. Two- and three-way PO matching: Automatically matches invoices against purchase orders and, where applicable, goods receipts to help ensure businesses pay the correct amount for what was approved, ordered, and received.

Automatically matches invoices against purchase orders and, where applicable, goods receipts to help ensure businesses pay the correct amount for what was approved, ordered, and received. Fast time-to-value: Provides a streamlined implementation and intuitive user experience so growing organizations can modernize AP without a lengthy or resource-intensive deployment.

Provides a streamlined implementation and intuitive user experience so growing organizations can modernize AP without a lengthy or resource-intensive deployment. Connected ERP operations: Integrates with Emburse's broader spend management solutions and leading accounting and ERP systems.

Availability

Emburse AP will be available September 30, 2026, as part of Emburse Professional and Emburse Spend.

Emburse AP in Emburse Professional and Emburse Spend includes vendor payment capabilities, with embedded global payment rails powered by licensed financial services partners, including REPAY. The solution also integrates with Emburse's broader spend management platform and leading accounting and ERP systems to streamline operations and help maintain accurate financial records.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse helps organizations control spend across complex finance operations, serving over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Monique Daniel

Director of Communications

media@emburse.com