UJET Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Customer Experience Platforms

UJET's mobile-native architecture, AI-first strategy, and orchestration model - turns strategic vision into measurable customer outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today recognizes UJET with the 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Platforms industry for translating its AI in CX strategy into sustained market momentum and tangible customer value. As AI, cloud technology, and evolving customer expectations reshape the customer experience landscape, UJET is taking a differentiated approach to CX through mobile-native innovation, intelligent orchestration, and a strong focus on measurable customer outcomes. The recognition reflects UJET's evolution from a traditional CCaaS provider into an AI-first CX platform company.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. UJET demonstrated strength across both, aligning its strategic initiatives with market needs while executing with agility and a clear focus on customer outcomes.

"UJET's mobile-native architecture and biometric authentication capabilities establish a new standard for frictionless customer engagement-by eliminating redundant authentication cycles and enabling pre-session context sharing, the platform delivers measurable handle time reductions and a materially better customer experience from the very first second of contact," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, CX, Frost & Sullivan.

A central element of UJET's strategy is its AI-first transformation, anchored by the acquisition of Spiral, an AI-powered conversational analytics company, and UJET's Agentic Experience Orchestration (AXO) platform, a persistent AI layer that bridges the gap between customer data and interaction management. Rather than automating people out of the interaction, AXO is built to orchestrate humans and AI together across the end-to-end customer journey. UJET also recently introduced CX Accelerators, including virtual agents, agent assist, conversational analytics, and screen sharing, giving enterprises flexible ways to adopt AI without replacing their existing CCaaS infrastructure. Customers are already reporting 20-30% reductions in average handle time.

"UJET's acquisition of Spiral and the development of the AXO platform signal a substantive strategic evolution: rather than positioning AI as a headcount replacement tool, UJET has built a closed-loop optimization engine that helps enterprises scale revenues and operations with existing staff - delivering the kind of durable, measurable ROI that the market has been chasing," said Menutti.

"Frost & Sullivan's research confirms exactly what we're hearing from our own customers - AI spend is climbing, headcount isn't falling, and most people still want a real person when the moment matters," said Matthew Clare, VP of Product Marketing & Solution Consulting at UJET. "That paradox is precisely why we built AXO to orchestrate the agent experience instead of trying to replace it: keep the humans, cut the software. Earning this recognition tells us our strategy and Frost & Sullivan's view of where this market is headed are pointed in the same direction."

Customer results demonstrate the impact of this strategy. At Capital on Tap, UJET helped improve SLA delivery from 88% to 92%, reduce average hold time by 12%, and increase CSAT from 4.4 to 4.6. Capital On Tap found in UJET the agile, integrated CX partner they'd been searching for. With faster answers, higher satisfaction, and simplified workflows, the company is now delivering world-class customer service at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

To download the full report to learn about UJET's AI strategy and its success, click here.

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered CX transformation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with advanced agentic AI, multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse agentic AI across every aspect of the customer journey - from build and deployment to end-customer, agent, and supervisor experiences - to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and elevate customer interactions with actionable analytics. Built on a cloud-native architecture, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data analytics. Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.

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