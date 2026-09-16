Accredit Solutions Launches Accredit Induct Ahead of Martyn's Law Counter-Terrorism Requirements

New workforce readiness product connects induction, accreditation and access control, helping organisations evidence role-based preparedness as Martyn's Law comes into force.

Accredit Solutions, the global accreditation and workforce management technology provider, has launched Accredit Induct, a workforce readiness and compliance product connecting induction, identity, accreditation and access control within one operational workflow.

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch comes as UK venues and event operators prepare for the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn's Law. The legislation places new duties on organisations to improve preparedness and protective security, including staff training, awareness and documented procedures.

Accredit Induct addresses a critical question: how can organisations prove the right people have completed the right requirements before credentials or access are granted?

Built on the Accredit Platform and aligned with the Accredit OS operating model, Accredit Induct enables organisations to assign role-based training, deliver digital induction content, track completion in real time and enforce compliance before issuing credentials or access permissions. In simple terms: no induction, no access.

Unlike a traditional learning management system, which primarily delivers and records training, Accredit Induct connects an individual's induction status with their identity, accreditation and access permissions. This creates a single source of truth while reducing duplicate applications, fragmented systems and limited operational visibility.

"Induction has too often been treated as a separate administrative exercise. In high-pressure venue and event environments, it should be part of the access decision," said Peder Berg, CEO of Accredit Solutions. "Accredit Induct connects identity, induction status and accreditation, giving organisations the visibility and control to ensure people are ready before credentials or access are granted."

The platform enables organisations to:

Prevent credential issuance until mandatory training is complete.

Maintain one identity record across induction, accreditation and access.

Assign training based on role or accreditation type.

Track completion, expiry dates and refresher requirements.

Create auditable records for regulators, insurers and health and safety teams.

Deliver videos, documents, assessments and compliance content online.

Designed for complex and rotating workforces, Accredit Induct builds on Accredit Solutions' experience supporting major events, venues, sports organisations, government agencies and high-security environments worldwide.

"Knowing who is on site is important," added Berg. "Knowing they are trained, compliant and ready to perform their role has become just as critical."

Learn more about Accredit Induct and how it connects workforce training, compliance and access .

About Accredit Solutions

Accredit Solutions is a global accreditation and access management technology provider, helping operations and security leaders achieve complete ownership of accreditation, access management and workforce readiness. Supporting major events, venues, sports organisations, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators worldwide, Accredit Solutions delivers efficiency at every level, enabling leaders to operate with confidence under pressure.

www.accredit-solutions.com

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