Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband Closes $5.5 Million Acquisition of High-Grade Etzatlán Gold and Silver Mine and Targets Q4 Production

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its USD $5.5 million acquisition of the La Vencedora mining concession, a high-grade underground gold and silver property located in the Etzatlán region of Jalisco, Mexico.

The La Vencedora concession covers approximately 1,200 hectares, and the completed acquisition has provided AABB with 100% ownership of the mining concession. In conjunction with the closing, the Company completed its legal and technical due diligence on the mining concession, as well as all associated ownership and title documentation.

In accordance with the terms of the acquisition, 50% of the $5.5 million purchase price will be paid in cash immediately, with the remainder payable in installments. No AABB common shares will be issued as part of the acquisition. The structure of the deal enables AABB to acquire the property without any shareholder dilution and with financial flexibility to develop and produce the property.

Following the Company's previously announced Letter of Intent, the completion of the acquisition will enable the Company to progress towards mine preparation and extraction with initial mineralized material targeted for processing at the AABB Etzatlán gold and silver processing facility in Q4 2026. The La Vencedora mine is located approximately 18 kilometers from the AABB Etzatlán processing facility, thus enabling the extracted mineralized material to be transported directly to the Company's existing processing facility.

Historically, the Company has obtained information about gold grades ranging from approximately 9 grams per ton (g/t) to 12 g/t and silver grades ranging from approximately 350 g/t to 400 g/t. These historical grades have been incorporated into the current mine plan and technical evaluations and do not constitute an estimate of the current mineral resource or reserves. La Vencedora is not an undeveloped exploration property. The mine contains approximately 1.3 kilometers of underground development on multiple levels and access points, and thus provides existing infrastructure to enable the Company to proceed with its initial mining program.

The existing underground development of the property is expected to help in reducing the initial development costs, compared with a new greenfield underground operation. Consequently, the Company will be able to focus its efforts on mine rehabilitation and production. Based on the current internal mine plan and technical evaluation, AABB expects to produce approximately 150 to 200 tons per day of mineralized underground material from the La Vencedora mine into the Etzatlán processing facility. This estimate is subject to mine development, grade continuity, equipment availability, extraction and processing performance.

The La Vencedora material will help the Company increase the Etzatlán production feed with another source of higher-grade material. Actual feed rate to the processing facility will be based on the production schedule, feed characteristics and processing performance. The underground hard-rock material is also expected to provide a relatively consistent flotation feed material to complement the Company's existing surface and stockpile feed material. Management believes that this should improve the flexibility of the Etzatlán facility in blending the feed material and decrease certain difficulties in processing it.

Etzatlán processing facility utilizes extensive flotation system for processing mineralized rocks, and the characteristics of the underground material from La Vencedora are well-matched with the processing facilities. With the acquisition completed, AABB's mining and technical teams will be working on mine preparation, rehabilitation, sequencing of initial extraction zones, equipment and personnel deployment, logistics and transportation planning and preparation of the material transportation and processing at the Etzatlán facility.

The Company targets the start of the extraction activities during Q4 2026, followed by delivering and processing of initial La Vencedora material at the Etzatlán processing facility. "The completion of the La Vencedora acquisition significantly improves our Etzatlán mining district," said Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO. "We now own 1,200 hectares containing 1.3 kilometers of underground development at only 18 kilometers from our processing facility. Based on our current internal mine plan, we expect La Vencedora to provide approximately 150 to 200 tons per day of underground material to the Etzatlán processing plant."

Torres added, "The structure of the deal is also beneficial for our shareholders, as 50% of the purchase price will be paid in cash immediately, the remainder payable in installments, and no AABB common shares will be issued. Our immediate focus is now on mine preparation and rehabilitation and the start of the La Vencedora production in Q4."

The Company expects to provide additional updates as the development proceeds, including the initiation of the extraction program, production schedule, deliveries of mineralized material, processing volumes and the commencement of production from the La Vencedora material at the Etzatlán processing facility. AABB continues seeking opportunities to increase its precious metals production and properties portfolio in Mexico, particularly those most suitable to leverage the Company's established processing facilities in Etzatlán.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Source: Asia Broadband Inc.