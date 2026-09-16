Star Gold Corp. Launches Regulation A Offering, Inviting Public to Invest in Its Nevada Gold-Silver Project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) ("Star Gold" or the "Company"), a U.S. precious metals company developing scalable, calculated high-margin gold and silver assets in Nevada, has launched a Regulation A public offering (the "Offering"). With this Offering, non-accredited investors can invest directly in the Company - and receive exclusive perks unavailable on the open market, including bonus shares and physical Star Gold silver or gold bars.

A Proven Neighborhood for Gold

Star Gold's flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project sits in Nevada's Walker Lane Belt, near other mining operations that have proven production from similar geology, using similar extraction methods.

Longstreet is designed as a conventional open-pit, heap leach operation - a well-established mining method with proven economics in Nevada. The project's advantages include:

A favorable 0.92:1 strip ratio - minimal waste rock relative to ore

- minimal waste rock relative to ore A surface-level oxidized ore bodies well suited to heap leaching

well suited to heap leaching 80% gold recovery within the first 20 days of leaching, confirmed by metallurgical testing at McClelland Laboratories



This low-complexity design keeps capital requirements down and supports a near-term path to production.

A Defined Resource - On Less Than 2% of the Property

A December 2025 SK-1300 Technical Report identified approximately 213,000 gold-equivalent ounces - 132,414 ounces of gold and 4,839,931 ounces of silver. That resource was defined on less than 2% of the land package the Company controls. Eight additional exploration targets have been identified on the property, representing real potential to expand the resource beyond the current Main Zone deposit.

"We've spent years building Longstreet the right way - doing the technical work, advancing the permitting, and putting the right team in place," said Star Gold Corp. CEO Lindsay Gorrill. "With most key regulatory approvals now in hand and gold remaining a safe haven for investors, we believe the conditions for this project have never been stronger. We're proud to open this opportunity to a broader group of investors and look forward to advancing Longstreet toward production."

Permitting Momentum

Star Gold continues to advance systematically through the mine permitting process. Milestones to date include:

U.S. Forest Service Plan of Operations - approved

Bureau of Land Management approval received to advance the development program

Baseline studies completed - wildlife, biological, cultural, and archaeology

Private water rights secured

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process is now underway. Given Nevada's long history with heap leach gold projects and Longstreet's footprint, the Company estimates approximately 12 months to complete the EIS process followed by the potential Plan of Operations approval - the final step to a production permit.

A Strong Market, A Premier Jurisdiction

Gold has climbed above $4,000 per ounce as investors worldwide turn to the metal as a safe haven amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Central bank buying has reached record levels, and ETF inflows are at all-time highs. Nevada, which produced 75% of U.S. gold in 2024, ranks among the world's premier mining jurisdictions, with an established regulatory framework and a long track record of permitted heap leach operations.

Understanding the Investment Process

This Regulation A offering opens Star Gold Corp. to everyday investors, with exclusive perks unavailable through the open market - including bonus shares and physical Star Gold silver or gold bars. Proceeds will fund final permitting costs, resource expansion drilling, and advancement of the Environmental Impact Statement required for production approval.

About Star Gold Corp.

Star Gold Corp is a U.S.-focused precious metals development company advancing high-quality gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane Belt. Anchored by the Longstreet Project, our flagship open pit heap-leach operation, Star Gold combines geological expertise, disciplined capital allocation, and a clear pathway toward production. Positioning us to become a competitive, long-term gold and silver producers.

Visit invest.stargoldcorp.com to learn more and invest.

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Aleysha Newton

Star Gold Corp.

anewton@stargoldcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0624f057-68e5-4c9b-888c-d4ca807c98ee