Kootenay Silver Inc.: Kootenay Reports Drill Results As 60,000-meter Columba Program Advances

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to report assay results from expansion drilling along the D Vein at its Columba High-Grade Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Kootenay is advancing a staged 60,000-metre drill program at Columba, with more than 29,700 meters completed. Results from 42 holes have now been reported, with an additional 14 holes awaiting assays.

The first half of the 2026 program is focused on systematic 100-metre step-outs from the limits of existing mineral resource, which remains open in two or three directions. Drilling reported in this release has now tested and expanded the D Vein to over approximately 1,320 meters of strike and to depths of up to 600 meters below surface. The Columba maiden inferred Mineral Resource Estimate totals 54.1 million ounces of silver contained in 5.92 million tonnes grading 284 g/t silver (see news release dated June 17, 2025).

This release details mineralized intervals from holes designed to test D Vein and includes incidental intercepts from the Lupe/B2 Vein system encountered during this work. The two vein systems have converging orientations and come within 50m of each other toward the eastern end of D Vein. In some cases individual holes intercepted both systems. This batch of results is from holes primarily targeting D Vein, a subsequent batch of results from the Lupe/B2 drill holes will follow in the coming days.

Blind Veins Representing New Targets

Kootenay's Senior Geological Engineer, Roberto Jordan Balbastro states "Systematic drilling of known mineralized structures along D and Lupe trends has identified additional hanging-wall and footwall structures blind to surface, representing new potential exploration targets.CDH-26-248 returned several such blind structures, including 1.0m (0.5m estimated true width (etw)) grading 703 Ag gpt and combined 1.46% Pb and Zn, within a broader 4.0m (2.0 m etw) mineralized interval grading 288 Ag gpt and 0.54% combined Pb and Zn.

Additional mineralized zones highlighting further exploration potential also identified at depth in hole CDH-26-250 from 450 meters downhole, including a 22.0m (11.44m etw) interval grading 83 Ag gpt, including 2.0m (1.04m etw) grading 265 Ag gpt.

These results highlight additional styles and mineralized zones that warrant further exploration along D and Lupe trends. Our team is currently working to define and trace along strike and at depth these new zones."

D Vein Drill Highlights

CDH-26-253 - Central D Vein area

Two broad zones 4 meters apart intercepted

274 gpt Ag , 0.1%lead, 0.2% zinc across 6.28 meters (3.33 meters etw) from 422.0 meters downhole, including: 509 gpt silver 0.1%lead, 0.2% zinc over 2.40 meters (1.27 meters etw)

, 0.1%lead, 0.2% zinc across from 422.0 meters downhole, including: 31 meters (16.43 meters etw) of 94 gpt silver, 0.06% lead and 0.17% zinc. includes 4 meters (2.12 meters etw) 253 gpt silver, 0.12% lead, 0.5% zinc

0.06% lead and 0.17% zinc.

CDH-26-243 - Central D Vein area

Hydrothermal breccia and quartz-calcite veining on D VEIN structure with highly anomalous gold values in addition to silver lead zinc.

17 meters (3.74 m estimated true width "etw") grading 178 gpt silver, 0.1 gpt gold, 0.1% lead, 1.2% zinc from 435.0 meters downhole including; 291gpt silver, 0.28gpt gold , 0.1% lead and 1.9% zinc across 5.50 meters (1.21 m etw).

lead, 1.2% zinc from 435.0 meters downhole including;

Lupe Vein System Drill Highlights

CDH-26-251

Several zones were encountered down hole including a 31 meter zone of anomalous silver values including the following;

10.0 meters (4.70m etw) grading 96 gpt silver , 0.1% lead, 0.3% zinc from 422.0 meters downhole including; 520 gpt silver , 0.6% lead, 1.5% zinc over 0.96 meters (0.45m etw) from 424.20 meters downhole;

, 0.1% lead, 0.3% zinc from 422.0 meters downhole including; 230 gpt silver , 0.1% lead and 0.5% zinc over 3.79 meters (1.78m etw) from 439.21 meters downhole including; 816 gpt silver, 0.33% lead and 1.04% zinc over 0.4 meters (0.19 meters etw).

, 0.1% lead and 0.5% zinc over from 439.21 meters downhole including;

Blind Veins Representing New Targets

CDH-26-237

Blind veins in hanging wall to the Lupe Vein.

232 gpt silver, 0.06% lead, 0.09% zinc over 2.4 meters (2.26 meters etw) includes; 476 gpt silver, 0.11% lead, 0.12% zinc over 1.1 meters (1.03 meters etw).

0.06% lead, 0.09% zinc over includes; 252 gpt silver, 0.15% lead, 0.17% zinc over 2.2 meters (2.07 meters etw) includes; 524 gpt silver, 0.26% lead, 0.35% zinc over 0.94 meters (0.89 meters etw).

0.15% lead, 0.17% zinc over includes;

CDH-26-239

Blind veins in D vein footwall.

94 gpt silver over 11 meters (6 meters etw) and;

111 gpt silver over 12 meters (6.54 meters etw) includes; 265 gpt silver , 0.2% lead, 0.9% zinc over 2.5 meters (1.38 meters etw) includes; 559 gpt silver, 0.45% lead and 2.34% zinc.

includes;

CDH-26-242

Hangingwall to D vein.

1580 gpt silver over 0.3 meters (0.16 meters etw)

CDH-26-247

Footwall to D vein.

102 gpt silver over 6.82 meters (4.36 etw) includes; 429 gpt silver over 0.58 meters (0.37 meters etw).

includes;

CDH-26-248

Hangingwall to D vein.

288 gpt silver 0.13% lead, 0.41% zinc over 4 meters (2 meters etw) includes; 496 gpt silver, 0.2% lead, 0.7% zinc over 2 meters (1 meter etw) includes; 703 gpt silver, 0.26% lead, 1.2% zinc over 1 meter (0.5 meter etw).

0.13% lead, 0.41% zinc includes;

CDH-26-250

Footwall to D vein. 231 gpt silver over 0.75 meters (0.39 meters etw) 335 gpt silver over 0.7 meters (0.36 meters etw) 226 gpt silver over 0.45 meters (0.23 meters etw)

Hangingwall to D vein intercepts. 83 gpt silver over 22 meters (11.44 meters etw) includes; 265 gpt silver over 2 meters (1.04 meters etw).



Deep Holes

Holes CDH-26-244, 246 and 247 are some of the deepest drilled to date in the D vein and demonstrate the vein is strong and open to depth with hole 247 being the deepest of this current program. Future programs will follow up on these deep targets as we are currently focused on numerous other shallow ones.

CDH-26-247

Strong structure over 3.93 meters true width grading 40 gpt silver, 0.14% lead and 0.22% zinc

At about 1225 meters above sea level.

Extends the mineralized system over 600-meter vertical depth from surface.

Gold Mineralization

Gold mineralization appears in holes CDH26-242, 243, 244, 245 and 246. Observations thus far include:

Gold does appear now and again but in the case of vein mineralization it has been irregular. This is the first time gold occurs more consistently in a given area.

The intervals range from 0.11 gpt over 5.71 meters true width to 1.61 gpt over 0.66 meters true width. Various widths range from 5.71 meters to 0.18 meters true width.

It occurs in the veins along with generally lower grade silver and better zinc grades.

Silver with the gold is 13 gpt to 291 gpt silver.

Zinc ranges from 1.19 to 9.44%

Depths are from about 1,250 meters to 1,510 meters above sea level.

No clear relationships are apparent to date.

This is separate from the long low-grade gold+/-molybdenum intercepts reported in holes CDH-25-218 and CDH-25-217 (see News Release dated November 19 2025)

For further details, follow the link to the long sections, plan map, and cross sections(CDH- 25-236 and CDH-26-238, CDH-26-237, CDH-26-239,241,243,245,247, CDH-26-240,242, CDH-26-244,226, CDH-26-248,249, CDH-26-250, CDH-26-251,253)

Drilling continues with two drills while Kootenay expands accommodation and core-storage capacity at Columba.

Kootenay's President & CEO, James McDonald, states:

"Systematic drilling has substantially advanced our understanding of not only the D Vein. Results continue to demonstrate the scale and complexity of the mineralized system at Columba. With this phase of drilling on D Vein now largely complete, our focus is shifting to expansion drilling on other priority veins, including Lupe/B2, J and La Preciosa. The next drill hole release is expected soon and will be from the high-priority Lupe/B2 system which is adjacent to and converges with the D vein.

Drill results, CDH-25-236 to CDH-26-253

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) est true

width1 Silver

gpt Gold

gpt Pb % Zn% Geologic

Intersection CDH-25-

236 630.50 636.00 5.50 2.64 11 - 0.1 1.4 D Vein System CDH-26-

237 348.60 351.00 2.40 2.26 232 - 0.1 0.1 HW to Lupe Incl 349.25 350.35 1.10 0.94 476 - 0.1 0.1 HW to Lupe And 429.80 432.00 2.20 2.07 252 0.02 0.2 0.4 HW to Lupe Incl 429.80 430.75 0.95 0.89 524 0.04 0.3 0.4

CDH-26-

238

NSI2











Hole stopped at 800m roughly at D vein projection



















CDH-26-

239 257.00 269.35 12.35 6.73 48 - 0.02 0.10 D Vein Zone And 287.00 296.00 9.00 4.91 32 - 0.02 0.06 Footwall to D Zone And 299.00 310.00 11.00 6.00 94 - 0.02 0.09 Veining in footwall to D Zone And 338.00 350.00 12.00 6.54 111 - 0.05 0.30 Veining in footwall to D Zone Incl. 344.00 346.50 2.50 1.38 265 - 0.2 0.9 Veining in footwall to D Zone Incl. 344.85 345.09 0.86 0.47 559 - 0.5 2.3 Veining in footwall to D Zone



















CDH-26-

240 249.00 251.45 2.45 1.40 280 0.02 0.4 0.9 Hangingwall Zone to D Vein Incl. 251.10 251.45 0.35 0.20 1,225 0.04 2.0 2.2 Hangingwall vein AND 399.80 403.90 4.10 2.34 44 - 0.1 0.2 D Vein interval, 2.3m CAVITY within interval AND 403.90 406.20 2.30 1.31

-



CAVITY AND 406.20 406.75 0.55 0.31 22 - 0.1 0.4 remainder of D Vein interval



















CDH-26-

241 182.00 183.20 1.20 0.41 89 - 0.00 0.1 footwall to D Vein fine veinlets AND 263.00 312.00 49.00 16.66 44 - 0.0 0.1 broad zone of fine quartz stockwork AND 380.20 431.00 50.80 17.27 53 - 0.0 0.2 D Vein broad zone hosting fine qtz veinlets AND 429.00 431.00 2.00 0.68 195 0.01 0.1 0.2 D Vein broad zone hosting fine qtz veinlets



















CDH-26-

242 179.00 179.30 0.30 0.16 1,580 NS 0.4 0.5 Thin hanging wall to D AND 457.50 468.00 10.50 5.71 38 0.11 0.1 1.7 D Vein projection INCL 462.00 463.50 1.50 0.82 52 0.54 0.2 9.4 D Vein projection



















CDH-26-

243 280.62 295.50 14.88 3.27 63 - 0.0 0.1 Veining in footwall to D Vein Incl. 280.62 280.92 0.30 0.07 596 - 0.2 0.9 Veining in footwall to D Vein AND 289.15 289.50 0.35 0.08 339 - 0.0 0.4 Veining in footwall to D Vein AND 294.18 295.50 1.32 0.29 251 - 0.1 0.4 Veining in footwall to D Vein AND 435.00 452.00 17.00 3.74 178 0.10 0.1 1.2 D Vein trend Incl. 445.50 451.00 5.50 1.21 291 0.28 0.1 1.9 D Vein trend



















CDH-26-

244 568.00 586.00 18.00 11.88 25 - 0.4 1.1 Deep intercept on D Vein projection Incl 579.50 580.35 0.85 0.56 46 0.02 0.2 1.7 Deep intercept on D Vein projection AND 658.00 659.00 1.00 0.66 13 1.61 0.5 1.4 Deep intercept on D Vein projection



















CDH-26-

245 315.00 324.00 9.00 3.96 28 - 0.0 0.1 Veinlets in footwall to D Vein AND 460.00 478.55 18.55 8.16 56 - 0.1 0.4 Veinlets in footwall to D Vein

570.83 571.50 0.65 0.29 2 1.31 0.0 0.2 small gold bearing veinlet



















CDH-26-

246 681.24 681.54 0.30 0.18 13 0.27 2.3 6.9 Deep on D Vein Projection AND 723.00 789.00 66.00 39.60 2 0.02 0.4 0.6 Deep zone, base metal rich



















CDH-26-

247 361.00 367.82 6.82 4.36 102 - 0.0 0.2 Footwall of D/Hangingwall of Lupe Systems Incl. 366.92 367.50 0.58 0.37 429 0.01 0.0 0.2 Footwall of D/Hangingwall of Lupe Systems AND 801.00 814.10 13.10 3.93 40 0.02 0.1 0.2 D Vein projection deep



















CDH-26-

248 233.00 237.00 4.00 2.00 288 - 0.1 0.4 Hangingwall to D vein Incl. 234.00 236.00 2.00 1.00 496 - 0.2 0.7 Hangingwall to D vein Incl. 235.00 236.00 1.00 0.50 703 0.01 0.3 1.2 Hangingwall to D - hole abandoned before D Vein



















CDH-26-

249 459.60 490.00 30.40 13.68 39 0.04 0.1 0.5 D Vein - hole abandoned in cavity Incl. 462.40 490.00 27.60 12.42 43 0.04 0.1 0.5 D Vein - hole abandoned in cavity



















CDH-26-

250 190.15 191.25 1.10 0.47 102 - 0.1 0.1 QzBa Vein Lupe Vein AND 287.00 287.75 0.75 0.39 231 - 0.0 0.1 Vein in footwall of D Vein system AND 356.30 357.00 0.70 0.36 335 - 0.0 0.1 Vein in footwall of D Vein system AND 374.00 374.45 0.45 0.23 226 0.01 0.2 0.8 Vein in footwall of D Vein system AND 412.80 425.50 12.70 6.60 84 - 0.0 0.1 D Vein System Incl. 416.00 416.69 0.69 0.36 400 - 0.1 0.3 D Vein System AND 424.00 425.50 1.50 0.78 196 0.02 0.1 0.3 Hangingwall zone to D Vein AND 450.00 472.00 22.00 11.44 83 - 0.0 0.2 Hangingwall zone to D Vein Incl. 453.00 455.00 2.00 1.04 265 - 0.0 0.2 Hangingwall zone to D Vein



















CDH-26-

251 410.00 410.40 0.40 0.19 694 0.02 0.9 4.1 Lupe Vein System AND 422.00 432.00 10.00 4.70 96 - 0.1 0.3 Lupe Vein System Incl. 424.20 425.16 0.96 0.45 520 0.01 0.6 1.5 Lupe Vein System Incl. 424.20 426.00 1.80 0.85 327 - 0.3 0.9 Lupe Vein System AND 439.21 443.00 3.79 1.78 230 - 0.1 0.5 LupeVein System Incl. 440.00 443.00 3.00 1.41 276 - 0.1 0.5 Lupe Vein System Incl. 441.16 441.56 0.40 0.19 816 0.01 0.3 1.0 Lupe Vein System



















CDH-26-

252















Hole Abandoned



















CDH-26-

253 422.00 428.28 6.28 3.33 274

0.1 0.2 D Vein System Incl. 423.70 427.00 3.30 1.75 428

0.1 0.2 D Vein System Incl. 424.60 427.00 2.40 1.27 509

0.1 0.2 D Vein System AND 431.00 462.00 31.00 16.43 94

0.1 0.2 D Vein System Incl. 448.00 452.00 4.00 2.12 253

0.1 0.5 D Vein System



1 Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. 2 NSI - No Significant Intervals

The current exploration work comprises a phased 60,000-metre drill program focused on expanding the resource detailed in the Company's recent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The maiden MRE is detailed in a report entitled "Technical Report on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Columba Ag-Pb-Zn Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico," dated August 1, 2025, with an MRE effective date of May 29, 2025. The report was filed on SEDAR+ and is also available on the Company's website. Kootenay Silver is fully funded through completion of the current 60,000-meter exploration drill campaign.

The Columba High-Grade Silver Project represents the fourth, newest and highest-grade silver deposit discovered and advanced in Mexico by Kootenay Silver since 2006. A comprehensive list of drill results completed on the Columba Property since 2019 may be viewed here: Columba Drill Results.

About Columba Project

The Columba Project is a classic high-grade epithermal vein system that management believes represents a newly recognized vein district. It is similar in character and scale to other vein districts in Mexico known to host significant silver or gold resources, such as Las Chispas and Panuco.

Hosted within a volcanic caldera setting, the surface extent of mapped veins measures roughly 4 kilometres by 3 kilometres. Vein mineralization occurs over a minimum vertical extent of 600 meters as shown by drilling. The veins appear to be intermediate sulfidation veins indicating the potential for depths exceeding 700 meters of vertical extent. This remains to be tested, and all veins remain open to depth.

The veins cut every known rock type on the project and vein structures can be traced across the highest elevations of the caldera, indicating that vein formation occurred late in the caldera history. As elevation increases, vein development becomes irregular and is eventually replaced by breccias at higher elevations. Silver grades generally diminish with increasing elevation toward background values and increase with depth, locally reaching kilograms per tonne. Management interprets these features to indicate limited erosion of the mineralized system and the potential for preservation of significant vertical extent.

A general rule of thumb on the project is that stronger silver grades begin to appear below approximately 1,750 meters above sea level, a level referred to as the "grade line."

Prior to Kootenay Silver no exploration had occurred at Columba in nearly 40 years. Historically there were two periods of mining on one of the veins referred to as the F Vein. The first being in the early 1900's when underground development included 6 drifts (tunnels) at different levels coming off a 200-meter-deep shaft. This work was halted by the Mexican Revolution. Then a second brief period of mining occurred around 1958 to 1960 when a small private company used the old development to mine. It is estimated that around 100,000 tonnes were mined.

The company also has a 24-year surface access agreement that includes annual and other payments and allows for both exploration and exploitation. The agreement covers all the mineralized areas drilled to date.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The Company inserts blanks, standards and duplicates at regular intervals as follows. On average a blank is inserted every 100 samples beginning at the start of sampling and again when leaving the mineral zone. Standards are inserted when entering the potential mineralized zone and in the middle of them, on average one in every 25 samples is a standard. Field duplicates as well as coarse and pulp duplicates are taken in the mineralized intervals at an average 2 duplicates for each hole.

The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized at ALS Global's Chihuahua laboratory with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS Global in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and was completed by Globextools, S.A. de C.V. of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Mr. Dale Brittliffe, BSc., P.Geol., Vice President, Exploration of Kootenay Silver and the Company's nominated Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Brittliffe has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release and is not independent of Kootenay Silver.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at September 15, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The SEC sets rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.