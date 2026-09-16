OAG Aviation Worldwide: Istanbul claims the top spot as the world's most connected airport, OAG Megahubs 2026 reveals

Asian airports dominate the top 20 in the annual connectivity index ranking the world's leading international hubs, with Chinese hubs staging a full post-pandemic recovery

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAG, the intelligence partner for global travel, today published Megahubs 2026, its annual ranking of the world's most internationally connected airports. Istanbul Airport (IST) takes first place globally for the first time, rising from second in 2025, with connections to 337 destinations worldwide. Turkish Airlines operates 80% of flights at the airport.

London Heathrow (LHR) moves into second place, as potential connections on the busiest day fell by 6% year-on-year, partly reflecting the ongoing disruption to Middle East schedules. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) holds third place with growth in both connections and destinations served. Kuala Lumpur (KUL) retains fourth position and remains the most connected airport in Asia, with destinations served increasing to 154.

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) rises to fifth globally (from seventh in 2025) and is the most connected airport in the Americas, with potential connections up 9.8% and destinations served expanding from 297 to 308, giving ORD the third-widest international reach of any airport in the world, behind Istanbul (337) and Frankfurt (310).

The global top 20 is dominated by Asia Pacific, which accounts for eight of the 20 positions. Chinese airports have made particularly notable gains: Shanghai Pudong (PVG) rises from 19th to 14th, Baiyun International (CAN) from 36th to 19th, and Hong Kong (HKG) returns to the top 20, moving from 22nd to 20th.

In the Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Megahubs Index, Kuala Lumpur ranks first with nearly 15,000 possible low-cost connections. Asia Pacific accounts for 64% of the top 25 LCC airports, and LCCs represent 51% of all seats across Southeast Asia, compared to a global average of 34%.

John Grant, Chief Analyst at OAG said:

"The 2026 rankings reflect a global aviation landscape that is still recalibrating after significant disruption. Istanbul's rise to the top reflects the strength of Turkish Airlines' network and the airport's geographic position as a connecting hub between east and west. The recovery of Chinese airports is equally significant. The data suggests the post-pandemic adjustment in that market is now complete."

Mr. Selahattin Bilgen, CEO of iGA Istanbul Airport, comments:

"Being recognized as the world's most connected airport is a significant achievement for iGA Istanbul Airport and everyone who has contributed to our growth. This achievement reflects our strategic development, together with the breadth and reach of Turkish Airlines' network. From the outset, iGA Istanbul Airport was designed to accommodate future expansion, supported by Istanbul's unique geographical position and our ever-growing airline network. As we continue to expand our global connectivity and enhance passenger experience, we remain committed to further strengthening Istanbul's position as one of the world's leading aviation hubs."

All Megahubs 2026 data and methodology is available at https://www.oag.com/megahubs-2026

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Media contact: Anna Milchem, pressoffice@oag.com