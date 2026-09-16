Adthena Ltd: Adthena Introduces Decision Intelligence for Paid and AI-Powered Search

The new capability orchestrates a brand's own account data with Adthena's competitive insights to identify why performance has shifted and recommend prioritized next steps for issues like rising costs or declining conversions

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adthena , the award-winning search intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Decision Intelligence , a new capability that transforms how marketers diagnose and respond to changes in paid and AI-powered search performance. Instead of interpreting dashboards and reports themselves, marketers can describe a problem in plain language, such as rising cost per click (CPC), increasing cost per acquisition (CPA), declining conversion rate (CVR), or fewer clicks on the same terms, and get back a short list of specific, actionable recommendations, along with estimated impacts, so teams can drive more volume and do more with less.

Decision Intelligence draws from two sources of data: what happened inside a brand's own account, and what was happening in the competitive market around them at the same time. Google Ads and other advertising platforms only show the first. Adthena's competitive insights provide the second, tracking which competitors entered a brand's auctions, on which search terms, at what times, with what ad copy, and how that activity has changed over time - data that cannot be derived from any advertiser's own account.

By orchestrating account-level diagnostics with this ongoing view of competitive activity, Decision Intelligence can show marketers not only that a metric changed, but why, including whether the shift affected the whole market or a specific brand. Its output is a prioritized list of actions, such as search terms to negate or tighten, bid and budget changes, or ad copy and asset updates, along with the tradeoffs involved in each. Recommendations also account for constraints such as regulatory restrictions, legal review timelines, and strategies a brand has already tried and ruled out. Each action is paired with an estimated impact, and Decision Intelligence offers multiple scenarios so an advertiser can pick the one that fits best.

"Marketers don't wake up wanting another report. They wake up with a problem. Costs are climbing, conversions are down, budget is under pressure, and they need to know what to do about it," said Paul Felby, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Adthena. "Decision Intelligence starts there. They bring us the problem in their own words, and we investigate both their account and the market around it to tell them not just what changed, but why, and what to do next."

Decision Intelligence provides recommendations only; changes to a client's account are made by the marketer, not automatically by Adthena. At launch, the capability draws on connected data from Google Ads, Google Search Console, GA4, Search Ads 360, Adobe Analytics, and OpenAI Ads, giving marketers a unified view across search and emerging AI-powered ad surfaces. Support for Microsoft Advertising, Meta, Amazon, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit is in development, with Adthena planning to expand Decision Intelligence across additional paid search and social platforms over time.

Decision Intelligence is available now to Adthena customers. Common performance issues, such as rising CPC, declining conversion rates, increasing CPA, and volume loss, are supported at launch, with more specific scenarios built as custom analyses within a few days.

For more information, visit https://www.adthena.com/decision-intelligence/ .

About Adthena

Adthena is an award-winning search intelligence platform trusted by the world's leading brands and agencies to win in paid and AI-powered search. Adthena's patented Whole Market View delivers unrivalled competitor insights across Google, Bing, and ChatGPT, giving marketers the intelligence to outbid, outrank, and outperform. A Google Premier Partner and multiple Search Awards winner - including Global, UK, APAC, and European Search Awards - Adthena serves clients across retail, finance, travel, and technology. For more information, visit adthena.com .

Media Contact

adthena@kitehillpr.com