Enovie, a New Software Brand from Persolvent, Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer, Janeen Vogelaar

Award-winning marketing and brand leader to support brand growth, go-to-market strategy and customer engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Backed by more than 20 years of experience serving school districts and organizations across the country, Enovie represents the next chapter of Persolvent's work in school-age childcare and community education. The innovative software company is developing a modern platform designed to help programs streamline operations, strengthen financial sustainability, and better serve their communities. Today, Enovie announced Janeen Vogelaar will serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Vogelaar brings more than two decades of experience leading brand, marketing, growth and communications across a range of industries including media, professional services, technology, and mission-driven organizations. She will partner with Enovie's leadership team as the company prepares to bring its next-generation software platform to market and expand its presence in the K-12 community education and childcare space.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Janeen to Enovie," said Jay Bruber, CEO. "Janeen brings an exceptional combination of strategic marketing leadership, brand expertise and a deep understanding of how to build meaningful connections with customers. She has the experience to help us tell the Enovie story, build our brand and create a marketing engine that supports our growth for years to come."

Vogelaar previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Salo, a Korn Ferry company, and Head of Marketing, Brand & Creative at KARE 11, and most recently led marketing and communications for a global nonprofit. An Emmy Award-winning marketer, Vogelaar has been recognized among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing and has received more than 35 industry awards throughout her career.

"I am honored to support Enovie at this important stage of its growth," said Janeen Vogelaar, Fractional CMO at Enovie. "There is a tremendous opportunity to build a brand and customer experience that reflects what today's school districts and childcare professionals need. Enovie has a compelling vision, a strong commitment to its customers, and a team that is passionate about making a difference. I look forward to helping bring that story to market and building something customers are proud to be part of."

Vogelaar steps in as the company prepares for the launch of its new software platform for school-age childcare and community education organizations. The platform combines modern technology with responsive, human-centered support to help organizations simplify operations and better serve their communities.

"Smart Software. Outstanding Support."

With Vogelaar's expertise and support, Enovie will focus on strengthening its brand presence, developing its go-to-market strategy, expanding customer and industry engagement, and building the marketing foundation for its next stage of growth.

About Enovie

Built by the same team that has spent years working alongside childcare programs in Minnesota and across the country, Enovie represents the next chapter in that work: a modern platform built by focusing on how programs are meant to run, how families engage, and how teams actually need support. It brings the experience of the past forward with a renewed commitment to listening closely, building thoughtfully, and helping community programs thrive. The relationships, trusted conversations, implementation experience, and deep understanding of this market remain at the core of the company. However, what is new is the opportunity to take a platform forward with more focus, flexibility, and purpose.

About Persolvent

Persolvent is a St. Paul-based technology company dedicated to making life easier through innovation and technology. The company develops modern payment processing and software solutions for schools, government agencies, community education programs, and other organizations that strengthen local communities. Guided by its mission to earn the right to be recommended, Persolvent combines intuitive technology with exceptional customer support while giving back through a commitment to donate 10% of its profits to charitable causes. The company has also been recognized as a Top Place to Work in Minnesota for its values-driven culture and employee satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Shannon Dempsey. Marketing Manager, Enovie

info@enovie.com 651-470-0803

SOURCE: Persolvent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enovie-a-new-software-brand-from-persolvent-welcomes-chief-market-1219527