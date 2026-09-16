Following a $4.7M Kickstarter Campaign, the 3D printing company FibreSeek releases limited units of FibreSeeker 3 with exclusive early-bird price for the U.S. Market.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Following a record-shattering Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $4.7 million from over 1,500 backers, FibreSeek today announced a limited global sale of just 500 units for its flagship FibreSeeker 3, opening its priority waitlist to meet surging demand across North America.

The FibreSeeker 3 desktop 3D printer featuring Composite Fibre Co-Extrusion (CFC) technology.

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The announcement has ignited massive interest within the global engineering, hardware, and maker communities.

"We've been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from North American engineers, particularly those in defense, automotive, robotics, and commercial drone manufacturing," said Ryan Liu, CEO of FibreSeek. "With the FibreSeeker 3, we aren't just selling a 3D printer-we're bringing aerospace-grade continuous carbon fibre manufacturing directly to the desktop, enabling hardware innovators to rapidly produce end-use parts and reduce supply chain dependencies."

Bridging the Gap Between Plastics and Machined Metal

The FibreSeeker 3 is powered by FibreSeek's proprietary Composite Fibre Co-Extrusion (CFC) technology. While traditional FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) printers build parts layer by layer using thermoplastics, CFC represents the next evolutionary leap by embedding unbroken, continuous carbon fibre directly into the plastic matrix. This breakthrough bridges the critical gap between fragile plastic prototypes and expensive, time-consuming CNC machined metal components.

Key technical highlights of the FibreSeeker 3 include:

Continuous Fibre Performance: Delivers exceptional strength-to-weight ratios and functional part capabilities through continuous fiber reinforcement, achieving an impressive 900 MPa tensile strength and substituting for specific engineering components.

Delivers exceptional strength-to-weight ratios and functional part capabilities through continuous fiber reinforcement, achieving an impressive 900 MPa tensile strength and substituting for specific engineering components. Complete Ecosystem: A seamless industrial workflow integrating FibreSeeker 3 hardware, the proprietary Rocket Slicer software, and broad multi-material filament compatibility.

A seamless industrial workflow integrating FibreSeeker 3 hardware, the proprietary Rocket Slicer software, and broad multi-material filament compatibility. Industrial Efficiency: Optimized for high-volume production with a 300×300×245 mm build volume and ultra-fast printing speeds up to 500 mm/s, featuring three selectable print modes to balance speed, strength, and material usage.

Optimized for high-volume production with a 300×300×245 mm build volume and ultra-fast printing speeds up to 500 mm/s, featuring three selectable print modes to balance speed, strength, and material usage. Reliable Stability: Features a patented dual-nozzle system, a 65°C active heated chamber, auto-leveling calibration, and an integrated AI camera for real-time print monitoring.

Pricing and North American Availability

FibreSeek has officially launched its webstore in the US market, offering an exclusive early-bird price until September 30 for a limited number of units.

https://usstore.fibreseek3d.com/products/fibreseeker-3-preorder?utm_source=uspressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=presale

About FibreSeek

FibreSeek is a desktop continuous fiber 3D printing company built by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and product innovators, dedicated to bringing desktop continuous fiber 3D printing to the masses. Our mission is to democratize aerospace-grade technology and shift the desktop 3D printing narrative from simple prototyping to the production of functional and end-use parts.

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