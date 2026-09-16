VPT, Inc.: VPT Announces the FLX Series, a Highly Scalable DC-DC Converter Power Solution for Mission-Critical Applications

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT), a HEICO company (NYSE: HEI.A ) (NYSE: HEI ) and leading provider of high-reliability power conversion solutions for military, avionics, and space applications, announces the launch of the FLX Series, a configurable DC-DC converter power solution engineered for mission-critical applications requiring robust, turnkey power conversion.

The FLX Series integrates VPT's proven DC-DC converters and EMI filters into a rugged, scalable housing designed for the harshest environments. This configurable framework enables engineers to accelerate system integration by consolidating multiple converter modules into a single, qualified assembly.

"The new FLX Series is highly scalable, optimizes SWaP, and delivers exactly the power and voltages a customer's system needs," said Kevin Seaton, Advising Engineer at VPT. "We designed this series for rugged environments and favorable lead times, each assembly is prequalified to Military Standards and offers configurable output rails through preferred connector interfaces for streamlined power integration."

Supporting standard 28 V, 50 V, and 270 V bus voltages, the FLX Series delivers 1 W to 5,000 W of output power with efficiencies up to 90%. Each unit is configurable with multiple outputs, enabling engineers to consolidate multiple converter modules into a single, qualified assembly that simplifies system integration, saves engineering time, and ultimately reduces design risk.

The FLX Series is built to perform in demanding conditions including high shock, vibration, and wide temperature ranges. Units operate continuously from -55°C to as high as +110°C with no power derating, making them suitable for airborne, ground, and space platforms. For space applications, radiation capabilities range from radiation tolerant (30 krad(Si) / 42 MeV) to radiation hardened (100 krad(Si) / 85 MeV), depending on the selected converter model series.

Key Features:

Flexible, turnkey power solution

Integrated EMI filter (MIL-STD-461)

Scalable output power up to 5,000 W

3 mechanical configurations (vertical, horizontal, and stacked)

Current limit and short-circuit protection

Continuous operation from -55°C to as high as +110°C

Remote sensing

Load sharing

Undervoltage lockout

Fixed frequency operation

No optocouplers

Configurations meet MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-1275, and DO-160

Manufactured in facilities certified to SAE AS9100, J-STD-001 (Space Addendum), and IPC-A-610

Additional features available for more information, contact VPT

The FLX Series is available now. To learn more about this new product, please visit vptpower.com, contact a local VPT distributor, or connect with us at an upcoming event.

Upcoming Events:

RADECS: Prague, Czech Republic - Booth #63 (Sept. 28-Oct 2)

ESPC: Estoril Portugal - Booth #12 (Oct. 5-9)

IAC: Antalya, Turkey - Booth #1H-12 (Oct. 5-9)

Webinar: Powering NewSpace Missions Faster: Integration Solutions That Reduce Design Risk (Sept. 29, 9:30 AM EST)

With decades of heritage in mission-critical power conversion, VPT remains committed to supporting the world's most demanding defense, avionics, and space applications.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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