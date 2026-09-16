Temu Partners With CITEA To Support Cyprus' Digital Business Community

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) to support Cyprus' technology and business community with new digital growth opportunities.

Through the partnership, Temu will collaborate with CITEA's programmes, events, and network of member companies, contributing to initiatives that promote digital entrepreneurship and business development. CITEA, as the representative body of Cyprus' Information and Communications Technology sector, will support engagement between its members and Temu, highlighting opportunities for Cypriot companies to leverage digital platforms, explore new markets, and strengthen their global competitiveness.

The partnership builds on Temu's existing presence in Cyprus, where it introduced its Local Seller Program in 2025, providing eligible local businesses with access to digital commerce opportunities and the potential to expand their reach to customers across Europe.

For CITEA, the collaboration reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and internationalisation of Cyprus' technology ecosystem by connecting its members with global platforms, encouraging innovation, and creating pathways for local businesses to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.

"Partnering with a global leader in e-commerce like Temu creates meaningful opportunities for our members and the wider ICT business community," said George Malekkos, President of CITEA. "At CITEA, we are committed to helping Cypriot technology companies expand their reach, embrace new digital opportunities, and compete internationally. This collaboration gives our members greater visibility and access to European markets, while reinforcing Cyprus' position as an innovative and outward-looking technology hub."

Alongside CITEA, Temu will participate in local initiatives to connect directly with Cypriot entrepreneurs and companies within the digital business community. The partnership aims to foster collaboration, support local entrepreneurship, and highlight success stories demonstrating how Cypriot businesses can use digital tools and platforms to grow internationally. Both organisations will work together on shared communications to showcase opportunities for local merchants and businesses.

"Cyprus is home to an ambitious entrepreneurial community," said a Temu spokesperson. "Our collaboration with CITEA gives us a direct line to help local businesses embrace digital channels, tap into international demand, and thrive across new markets."

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About CITEA

The Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) was founded in 1987 and is the principal representative body for ICT enterprises in Cyprus, with more than 100 member companies spanning software, cloud infrastructure, systems integration, and related fields. CITEA is an active member of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), DigitalEurope, and the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB). More information is available at citea.cy.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

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