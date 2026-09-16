FedEx & OAA: Strengthening Disaster Readiness in the Caribbean

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / When natural disasters strike, airports and seaports become lifelines for delivering urgent medical care, food, and relief supplies to impacted communities. Through our longstanding support of Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) and their flagship Community and Port Resiliency Program (C-PReP), FedEx helps equip critical transportation hubs across Latin America and the Caribbean with the tools, training, and coordination protocols needed to withstand major emergencies.

In the Dominican Republic, OAA recently brought together airport authorities, emergency management agencies, humanitarian organizations, and local leaders for hands-on simulation exercises and resiliency workshops.

Watch the video to see how local stakeholders and FedEx are working side by side to build proactive resilience before the next storm hits.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-and-oaa-strengthening-disaster-readiness-in-the-caribbean-1221587