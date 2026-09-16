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ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
158 Leser
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GreenMoney Journal: Clean Energy Credit Union: Leading with Culture and Capital

by Terri Mickelsen, CEO of the Clean Energy Credit Union

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / What originally attracted me to the credit union movement was the chance to build something different. At Clean Energy Credit Union, a Certified B Corporation, we believe financial institutions should help people build stability rather than profit from financial hardship. As a B Corp, we are committed to balancing financial performance with accountability to our members, employees, communities, and the environment.

That philosophy is reflected not only in what we finance but in how we operate. We have successfully built our business without relying on NSF and overdraft fees that often fall hardest on people who can least afford them. Instead of generating revenue from financial mistakes, we focus on helping members build healthy financial habits and long-term financial stability. We apply that same people-first approach internally by providing fully employer-paid health, dental, and vision coverage. We believe treating both members and employees with dignity creates stronger relationships, better service, and a more sustainable institution.

That same mission-driven approach extends to the products we offer and the impact we seek to create through clean energy finance. Clean Energy CU offers specialized financing for solar installations, geothermal systems, EVs, and green home upgrades. Unlike traditional banks, our lending products are specifically designed around the economics of clean energy adoption. We understand incentives, energy savings, contractor relationships, and the long-term financial benefits these projects create. Our goal is to make clean energy affordable, accessible, and financially beneficial for more families.

Read Terri's full article with insights on the Credit Union's the first ten years and the growth to over $130 million in assets which demonstrates both demand and impact. Find it here- https://greenmoney.com/leading-with-culture-and-capital-at-the-clean-energy-credit-union

=====


Clean Energy Credit Union staff

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/clean-energy-credit-union-leading-with-culture-and-capital-1221585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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