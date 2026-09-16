Majesco Named Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's 2026 AI Maturity Matrix Evaluations for P&C Core Insurance Platform and Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majesco, a global leader in AI-native, cloud-native insurance software for the P&C and L&AH markets, today announced that QKS Group has positioned Majesco as the Most Valuable Pioneer in two 2026 AI Maturity Matrix evaluations:

QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Enabling Orchestrated Agentic AI for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, 2026 QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Enabling Orchestrated AI Execution Across Life Insurance PAS, 2026.

The QKS Group AI Maturity Matrix evaluates technology providers based on AI maturity, capabilities, innovation and business impact, providing organizations with an independent view of vendor AI readiness, execution capabilities, AI vision and future roadmap, strategic differentiation and market positioning.

In the QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Enabling Orchestrated Agentic AI for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, 2026 evaluation, QKS Group recognized Majesco for advancing AI-driven execution across P&C core operations. Majesco's Agentic AI capabilities enable intelligent agents to interpret context, orchestrate multi-step workflows and support decisions across the insurance lifecycle, helping insurers automate complex processes, improve productivity and scale intelligent operations.

In the QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Enabling Orchestrated AI Execution Across Life Insurance PAS, 2026 evaluation, QKS Group highlighted Majesco's ability to embed AI across life insurance policy administration, enabling intelligent execution across critical workflows and operational processes. Majesco helps insurers automate routine activities, enhance decision support, streamline processing and improve workforce productivity while delivering more seamless policyholder experiences.

Varun Singh Bisht, Analyst at QKS Group, stated, "Majesco is redefining the role of Agentic AI across P&C and Life Insurance platforms by embedding intelligent agents, AI-assisted decisioning, and contextual intelligence into critical insurance operations. Through Majesco Copilot and its expanding portfolio of domain-specific AI agents, the platform is transforming key functions, including underwriting, new business, policy servicing, claims, billing, and distribution, enabling faster, more informed decision-making while driving greater consistency and operational agility. This combination of a strategic AI vision, deeply embedded intelligence, and enterprise-scale execution positions Majesco among the frontrunners shaping the future of AI-driven insurance administration across both P&C and Life Insurance."

"Being recognized by QKS Group as the top Leader in both P&C Core and Life Policy Administration is strong validation of our strategy to put AI and Agentic AI at the center of how insurers operate and compete," said Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco. "Insurers are focused on simplifying operations, reducing complexity and cost, and embedding intelligence directly into everyday business processes. Majesco enables customers to automate decisions, streamline workflows, improve productivity and move faster with confidence-creating measurable business value while strengthening their competitive position."

Majesco has also received previous recognition from QKS Group for its leadership in next-generation insurance core technology, reinforcing the company's continued momentum across P&C and L&AH markets.

About the QKS AI Maturity Matrix

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix provides a structured assessment of a vendor's AI strategy, capabilities, and maturity in embedding and orchestrating intelligence across its technology and operations. It evaluates the depth, operationalization, and governance of current AI capabilities alongside the strength of the forward-looking roadmap, helping organizations assess readiness for scalable, governed, and intelligent AI execution.

Additional Resources

For more information about Majesco, visit www.majesco.com

QKS AI Maturity Matrix read report here - Link

About Majesco

Majesco is leading the transition to AI-native insurance technology across the P&C, L&AH, and Pension & Retirement markets. Born in the cloud and built with an AI-native vision, Majesco has reimagined the insurance and pension core as an intelligent platform that helps insurers and pension & retirement providers move faster, operate smarter and make better-informed decisions.

Majesco embeds AI and Agentic AI throughout its portfolio of core, underwriting, loss control, distribution, digital, and pension & retirement administration solutions, helping customers automate operations, gain real-time business insights and improve business outcomes.

Its native-cloud SaaS platform gives insurers, MGAs, and pension & retirement providers the agility to respond to changing risk, regulatory requirements and market expectations, modernize operating models and accelerate innovation at scale.

With 1,400+ implementations and more than 375 customers worldwide, Majesco provides the AI-native technology foundation organizations rely on to build the future of insurance and pension & retirement.

Learn more at www.majesco.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Its portfolio includes the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive intelligence, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners.

QKS Group's research is powered by a human-intelligence-driven framework and closed-loop methodology that combines expert insights, quantitative modeling and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/majesco-named-most-valuable-pioneer-in-qks-group-s-2026-ai-maturity-matrix-evaluations-for-p-c-core-insurance-platform-and-life-insurance-policy-administration-systems-1812

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/majesco-named-most-valuable-pioneer-in-qks-groups-2026-ai-maturity-matrix-evaluations-for-pc-core-insurance-platform-and-life-insurance-policy-administration-systems-302880692.html