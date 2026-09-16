RelativityOne Is Now Relativity aiR: The AI Platform for Legal Data Intelligence

News Summary

RelativityOne is now Relativity aiR, a name that reflects AI's central role in how legal teams perform their most complex, high-stakes work.

Relativity aiR has delivered more than 620 million high-value legal results in 2026 alone.

Relativity is evolving its platform name as it deepens its embedded AI-native capabilities, expands to serve a broader group of users and solve more legal data intelligence use cases, and meets legal professionals where and how they work.

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that RelativityOne is now Relativity aiR. This unifies the platform and its AI capabilities under one name, reflecting the company's continued commitment to making AI foundational to the platform where legal teams already do their most consequential work. Relativity aiR was previously the name for the company's suite of agentic AI capabilities integrated into its extensible cloud platform, RelativityOne.

"In our 25 years, Relativity has led this community through every major shift in the industry, from paper to digital evidence, from on-premises to the cloud, and now to AI. That's our history-it's our DNA," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We've been adapting and building AI into our platform for over a decade. This name confirms what our community already knows: AI is as transformative a shift as the cloud was years ago, and Relativity has the trusted platform and the experience to lead through it responsibly."

AI built on trust, proven in practice

Relativity aiR is a new name for the same platform the world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on today. AI now handles more of the high-volume legal work that used to consume thousands of hours, empowering legal teams to uncover insights faster and make smarter, more strategic decisions.

Relativity aiR has delivered more than 620 million high-value legal results-professional work that a qualified human confirmed and used on real matters-across customer matters in 2026, as of Sept. 9. Questions beyond the abilities of a keyword or metadata search to answer, requiring an agent to read across the record and reason about what it says, have grown 44 percent month over month. More than 40 published customer and partner stories document what Relativity aiR delivers in practice: multimillion-dollar litigations completed with a fraction of the review hours, data subject access and regulatory productions completed in as little as 48 hours with precision rates as high as 99.8 percent, and internal investigations that once took a full team months have been resolved by a single reviewer in under an hour.

"Today we're celebrating what customers are achieving with Relativity aiR, the platform we've built and the future it empowers: the system of record for the industry's most sensitive data and the system of action that reads it, reasons over it and turns it into work product with transparency, defensibility and governance," said Chris Brown, President of Relativity. "That combination of trust and verified results is what we have been building on as we bring aiR to lawyers, into Word and other surfaces where legal work happens."

Relativity aiR's AI capabilities are included in the platform's current pricing, so customers can have access to every agentic tool as part of their platform, with the value flowing through the work itself rather than a separate line item. The shift from RelativityOne to Relativity aiR reinforces where Relativity is focused: AI embedded natively throughout the platform, AI agents supporting the work already performed and opening up new kinds of work, simpler experiences built around AI agents, and extensibility that empowers Relativity's community of partners and practitioners to solve new and unique legal challenges.

Expanding who the platform serves and what it solves

Relativity has expanded who the platform serves and how. In recent months, the company has advanced Relativity aiR to support a broader group of users, including lawyers and the legal data and technology teams working alongside them. Currently in Advanced Access, Relativity claiR gives lawyers conversational command of their legal data. Relativity aiR has also been tackling more legal data intelligence use cases, from litigation and internal investigations to data breach responses and Freedom of Information Act requests. Fifty-seven percent of new workspaces created in Relativity aiR this year serve matters beyond litigation. And, the platform's intelligence begins the moment data arrives, giving legal teams early case intelligence, including document insights and matter scoping.

Relativity has been working to meet legal professionals where they work. It acquired Gavel to bring Relativity aiR directly into Microsoft Word, so the intelligence that lives in the platform can follow lawyers into the documents they are drafting. And through Model Context Protocol integrations, external enterprise AI agents can now orchestrate matters and workflows within Relativity aiR.

Read Relativity's blog for more from Brown on the platform's next chapter. Attend RelFest Chicago, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, to connect with thousands from the legal intelligence community.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its AI platform, Relativity aiR, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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