Wirex One Launches Publicly on Arc, Bringing Stablecoin Private Banking to the Mass Affluent Market

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global stablecoin infrastructure provider, has today launched Wirex One, the first stablecoin neobank built for the growing segment of mass affluent consumers, to the public. The platform is a day one launch partner on Arc's mainnet, delivering a private banking experience with true asset ownership.

Following a closed beta that amassed over 20,000 users in testing since June, Wirex One is now available globally*.

Wirex One launches as part of Wirex's wider integration with Arc, making Arc available as a settlement layer for any partner issuing cards and accounts through the Wirex API. Arc is an open blockchain network built for the world's financial markets, real-time money movement and agentic economic activity.

Wirex One was created for an underserved market. The global private banking market is projected to grow by over 10% annually to reach $1.24 trillion by 2035, yet a large segment of affluent individuals remain structurally underserved: too wealthy for retail banking, but below the minimum for traditional private banking. Stablecoins are closing that gap, enabling secure, borderless wealth management the traditional financial system cannot provide.

Wirex One brings private banking onchain, managing everyday spending, yield, overseas transfers, borrowing and investing from a single place. Arc was strategically chosen as the foundation for Wirex One due to its stablecoin-native, payments-optimised design, with a built-in privacy layer and real-time settlement. Paired with Privy's non-custodial wallet technology, it gives users complete ownership over their assets and institutional-grade security, without the complexity that typically comes with crypto wallets.

At launch, key features include:

Stablecoin-funded card with up to 8% cashback in USD** instantly spendable in everyday life

Access to selected crypto and stablecoin yield features

Support for a wide range of crypto assets

Multi-currency accounts, with fee-free FX and ATM withdrawals globally

Ability to send and receive via SEPA, ACH, Faster Payments, card transfers, and crypto transfers

Innovative membership model, offering higher rewards, fee-free trading, dedicated account management, and 50% off premium subscriptions for leading AI and financial platforms for higher tiers

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder & CEO of Wirex, said: "A new wave of fintech apps are being built on stablecoin rails, and they all need the same foundation: regulated issuing, accounts, settlement and yield. Wirex One is our own consumer platform built on that infrastructure, redefining what a private bank can be: a bank that you control, not a bank that controls you. Every partner integrating with Wirex's infrastructure gets the same rails, the same scheme access, and now the same day-one access to Arc."

Today's announcement is a major milestone in Wirex's vision to build a unified, onchain suite of financial services for consumers and businesses on their stablecoin infrastructure, which recently reached $2 billion annualised card spend volume. In the coming weeks, Wirex One will expand to include tokenised equities and perpetuals.

More information about Wirex One, including card availability in supported jurisdictions, is available at Wirex's website.

Developers can learn more about integrating with Wirex's infrastructure on Arc here.

* list of supported countries can be viewed here

** rewards are valued in USD

About Wirex

Wirex is the global stablecoin infrastructure behind a complete banking stack. Through a single API, any app, wallet or fintech can launch regulated accounts, cards, payments, payouts, yield, cashback and travel, settled in stablecoins, on any chain. Wirex is one of the few crypto-enabled platforms with principal membership of both Visa and Mastercard, settling in USDC and EURC without an intermediary bank.

Wirex builds its own products on that same infrastructure, through the same API: Wirex One, a stablecoin neobank for consumers, with Wirex Private as its highest membership tier; Wirex Business for companies; and Wirex Agents, giving AI agents the ability to transact onchain.

Trusted by over 8 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed more than $20 billion in transactions across 130 countries, and created the first crypto-enabled card in 2015. Built on a decade-long track record of regulatory compliance, enterprise-grade security and onchain innovation, Wirex is creating a financial system where money moves globally and instantly, giving consumers and businesses true ownership, privacy by architecture, and access to the next generation of global payments and settlement.

Disclaimers:

Arc is an open L1 blockchain launched by Arc Network Services LLC ("Arc LLC") and operated by a permissioned validator set. Arc LLC provides software services only and does not offer regulated financial or advisory services. Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services or any other regulatory authority.

The Arc network is provided "as is" and "as available." Use of Arc involves inherent risks associated with blockchain technology, including smart contract vulnerabilities, network disruptions, and the absence of recourse for transaction errors or losses. The ability to transact on Arc depends on the ability to obtain and use USDC to pay gas fees. Neither Arc LLC nor any permissioned validator is responsible for the content, accuracy, legality, or functionality of third-party applications, protocols, or services built on or integrated with Arc. You are solely responsible for features or services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws.

All Arc features may be modified, delayed, or cancelled at any time without notice. Nothing herein constitutes a commitment, warranty, guarantee or legal, regulatory, tax, or investment advice.

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