Investments & Wealth Institute: Investments & Wealth Foundation Establishes $40,000 Jim & Sandi Dobbs Emerging Leaders Scholarship

The four-year commitment will expand access to advanced professional certifications for emerging professionals from underrepresented backgrounds

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Foundation today announced the establishment of the Jim & Sandi Dobbs Emerging Leaders Scholarship, a four-year, $40,000 commitment designed to help emerging financial professionals from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged backgrounds pursue advanced professional certifications.

Funded by James E. and Sandra W. Dobbs, the scholarship will provide two $5,000 awards annually through June 2030. Over the four-year term, the program is expected to support eight Black, Indigenous, and other professionals of color under the age of 40 who demonstrate financial need, professional ambition, and a commitment to advancing within the financial advice profession. Its announcement during Hispanic Heritage Month reflects the Foundation's broader commitment to expanding professional development pathways for talented individuals whose perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences remain underrepresented within financial services.

Recipients may apply their scholarship toward advanced professional certifications administered and granted by Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute"): the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) certification or Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) certification.

"Sandi and I are pleased to create this scholarship to support the next generation of financial professionals, especially those who haven't had the easiest path," said Jim Dobbs. "We believe continuing education - exemplified by certifications like the CPWA and CIMA - is essential to serving clients effectively, and we hope our contribution can provide a little help along the way."

Advanced certifications can provide professionals with specialized knowledge, greater confidence, and a credible means of demonstrating their commitment to technical excellence and ethical client service. By reducing the cost of certification, the scholarship is designed to support both individual economic mobility and the development of a more representative, sustainable financial advice workforce.

"Jim and Sandi Dobbs have made a meaningful investment in the profession's emerging talent," said Sean Walters, Executive Director of the Investments & Wealth Foundation. "This scholarship creates access to advanced credentials that can strengthen a professional's capabilities, career trajectory, and capacity to serve increasingly diverse communities. We wanted to announce it during Hispanic Heritage Month because it's important to ensure opportunity and professional excellence are extended fairly across the full breadth of our industry."

Scholarship recipients will be selected through the Foundation's established review process, which is based on eligibility, the quality of the application, and demonstrated financial need.

The Investments & Wealth Foundation is the 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm of the Institute. The Foundation provides scholarship support to help underrepresented professionals pursue the Institute's advanced certifications and strengthen their long-term career opportunities. For more information about the Jim & Sandi Dobbs Emerging Leaders Scholarship, visit Investmentsandwealth.org/Foundation.

About the Investments & Wealth Foundation

The Investments & Wealth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, expands access to career-transforming education for financial professionals who are underrepresented in the financial advice industry, including women, professionals of color, veterans, next generation professionals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQ+ professionals, and advisors working for firms that do not provide tuition assistance. Through scholarships supporting the Institute's advanced professional certifications, the Foundation reduces financial barriers to specialized education and helps build a more representative, highly skilled, and sustainable advisor workforce. Operating and marketing expenses are underwritten by the Institute, allowing 100% of charitable contributions to support scholarships.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients.

Media Contacts:

Investment & Wealth Institute

Carly Augeri

Director of Marketing Communications

707-681-1243

5619 DTC Pkwy, Suite 600

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

caugeri@i-w.org

investmentsandwealth.org

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-foundation-establishes-40-000-jim-and-sandi-d-1221590