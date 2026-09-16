Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 15:58 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

COMSOL, Inc: System-Level Modeling and Agentic AI Take the Spotlight in COMSOL Multiphysics Version 2027

The upcoming release includes new add-on products for utilizing system diagrams and modeling electric motors, as well as extended support for integrating AI tools and building apps.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, an independently owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced the upcoming release of COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027, scheduled for later this fall. The new version introduces COMSOL Systems, an add-on product for creating system-level models that couple directly with 1D, 2D, and 3D multiphysics models; the COMSOL MCP Server for direct interaction with external AI agents; the Electric Motor Module for modeling motors and generators; support for the Application Builder on macOS and Linux; and various new and updated capabilities.

In addition to these major updates, COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 includes a new time-periodic solver that enables significantly faster simulations for applications in plasma, electromagnetics, and MEMS. Further enhancements to solvers, geometry, meshing, and productivity features will increase the performance and usability of COMSOL Multiphysics.

"Engineering challenges rarely exist in isolation; the behavior of each component influences overall system performance," said Svante Littmarck, CEO of COMSOL. "COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 will enable users to connect detailed multiphysics models with system-level simulation in one integrated environment, providing deeper insight into the interactions that shape product and process performance."

COMSOL-Systems_ec_femAn electrical circuit model created in COMSOL Systems coupled to a detailed 3D multiphysics model created in COMSOL Multiphysics, enabling circuit-level and component-level physics to be analyzed together.

Introducing COMSOL Systems

COMSOL Systems will provide a new modeling environment for analyzing complete systems while retaining access to detailed multiphysics modeling where needed. Engineers will be able to build electrical circuit diagrams, process flowsheets, and custom equation-based system models using a library of nearly 5000 ready-to-use components.

Individual blocks can represent electrical devices, process units, custom components, or full multiphysics model components. These components can be connected to create systems of interacting components, enabling users to efficiently perform system-level modeling while introducing detailed models wherever local physical effects need to be resolved. Overall, this process will provide a modeling approach for studying how individual component behavior influences overall system performance.

COMSOL-Systems_ui_fs_fem

The Model Builder with the Flowsheet interface highlighted, the corresponding Settings window, and a flowsheet in the Graphics window coupled to a detailed 3D multiphysics model of a continuous mixer, providing a direct link between system-level process behavior and the detailed physics of an individual process unit.

Advancing AI-Assisted Simulation with Agentic Workflows

The previous version of COMSOL Multiphysics provided generative AI assistance through an optional Chatbot window, which can be used for obtaining modeling and programming guidance. Version 2027 takes the next step in AI-tool integration with the new COMSOL MCP Server, which uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to provide a standardized way for AI agents to interact directly with COMSOL Multiphysics. With this server, an agent will be able to easily perform modeling and simulation tasks through the COMSOL API used for all physics functionality and all stages of the modeling workflow.

An agent can build and/or modify a model, run simulations, inspect results, and use those results to decide what to do next. Throughout the process, the user can review and refine the work in the COMSOL Desktop environment.

"This support will open the door to more ambitious engineering workflows, connecting modeling, simulation, optimization, validation, and reporting in an iterative, goal-driven process," said Mikael Sterner, director of development at COMSOL. "Engineers can focus more on the questions they want to answer, with agents helping to carry out the simulation work."

New Electric Motor Module

The new Electric Motor Module provides a streamlined environment for modeling electric motors and generators in COMSOL Multiphysics. Dedicated functionality makes it easier to evaluate performance, operating ranges, losses, material effects, excitation circuits, and faults in both 2D and 3D, as well as to optimize machine designs for improved performance, efficiency, and material utilization.

The module provides enhanced capabilities for coupling electric machine models with heat transfer, structural mechanics, acoustics, fluid flow, and electrical circuits. This specialized multiphysics functionality makes it possible to more efficiently and accurately look beyond electromagnetics alone and understand how different physical effects influence overall performance.

Increased Access to the Application Builder

The Application Builder will now also be available on macOS and Linux with version 2027, enabling more users to build customized simulation tools.

First introduced in 2014, the Application Builder enables simulation experts to turn detailed multiphysics models into easy-to-use simulation apps with interfaces tailored to a specific task or audience. By asking for the relevant inputs, outputs, and settings only, these apps make it possible for colleagues or customers with little or no simulation experience to run analyses and make physics-informed decisions in the office, in the field, or on the factory floor, extending the value of simulation throughout R&D. Simulation apps can also serve as customized interfaces for digital twin solutions.

News Across the Product Suite

Additional updates in version 2027 include:

  • Expanded defeaturing capabilities for ECAD and planar geometry models
  • New interior grid meshing and enhanced swept meshing
  • Fluid-structure interaction with high Mach number flow
  • Edge- and point-to-surface mechanical contact
  • New acoustic material library with biomedical and porous material properties
  • Faster pseudo-4D battery simulations and new poroelasticity coupling for lithium-ion batteries

COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 will be discussed in more detail at the COMSOL Conference, which is being hosted this fall in the UK, U.S., Japan, China, and India.

About COMSOL

COMSOL (https://www.comsol.com/) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler and COMSOL Server to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL, COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Systems, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:
Mike Nourie
(781)273-3322
michael.nourie@comsol.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbb60f32-83e1-49df-810c-d0325644c58b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20c0760a-61cb-44fa-a075-c706c881f0f3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.