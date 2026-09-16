IMAGENai Inc.: Consig and Xela OS Partner to Automate Patient Intake with Voice AI

Partnership pairs Xela's EMR-agnostic intelligence layer with Consig's outbound voice engine, turning the longest unpaid hour in specialty care into a phone call that runs itself.

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consig, the outbound patient voice AI engine for EHR and practice management platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Xela OS, the EMR-agnostic AI integration layer for healthcare. Under the partnership, Consig becomes the patient-facing voice channel for the Xela platform.

Xela OS connects across any electronic medical record and turns fragmented data - charts, faxes, PDFs, scanned documents, audio - into structured, source-linked patient records, then activates those records to drive clinical and administrative workflows.

As a result, clinics that run on Xela will be able to collect information from patients through conversations that are natural and compliant while freeing up staff for other work. Consig supplies live, conversational outbound calls for intake, scheduling, reminders, refills, recall and post-visit follow-up, returning structured results straight back into the Xela record.

The Intake Problem

Specialty clinics carry a data collection burden that nobody bills for. A new patient arrives without records. The clinic mails a ten-page questionnaire that most patients never complete. Staff then spend thirty to forty-five minutes on the phone filling in the gaps, and the clinician reviews the same ground again in the room. That is roughly an hour and a half of uncompensated work per new patient, repeated for every referral, in a setting where the clinical team is already stretched.

The information itself is not the hard part. Reaching the patient, holding a long and sometimes sensitive conversation, and getting clean structured data out the other end is the hard part.



Consig and Xela split that problem along its natural seam. Xela knows the patient and owns the record; Consig makes the call. For the partnership's first deployments, Consig converted a specialty pre-surgical questionnaire running to more than sixty questions into a conversational voice form. Patients answer by phone, in their own words, at a time that suits them. The completed form comes back as structured data, together with a full transcript and recording, and lands in Xela ready for the chart.

What the Partnership Delivers

Voice intake for any Xela clinic: long-form questionnaires, insurance and consent capture, and pre-visit preparation handled as a conversation rather than a form.

Structured data back into the record: results return through Xela's intelligence layer as discrete, source-linked fields, not as a transcript somebody has to read.

No new integration work for the clinic: Xela handles the EMR connection it already owns; the clinic turns on voice without a second technical project.

Compliance built in: every call is placed under HIPAA and TCPA controls and the state-by-state rules governing automated patient outreach, enforced by Consig.

A path beyond intake: the same channel extends to scheduling, medication refills, recall and post-visit follow-up as each clinic is ready.



Executive Perspectives

"When clinicians spend less time on documentation, they can focus on the work of caring for people, and patients only have to tell their story once," said Jennifer Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO of Xela. "That starts with ending data fragmentation. Xela ends it inside the medical record. Consig ends it on the phone. Together, we can collect a complete patient history before the visit, put it into the chart as structured data, and hand the clinical team back the hour and a half they were never paid for in the first place."

"Xela has conquered a substantial challenge in healthcare data: they can reach into any EMR and come back with a patient record you can actually use," said RJ Burnham, CEO of Consig. "That is exactly what a voice AI call needs and almost never has. For a specialty clinic, that means every intake conversation happens on time, with clean data at the end of it, and not a minute of staff time spent dialing."

About Consig

Consig is the outbound patient voice AI engine for EHR and practice management platforms. Consig keeps every call within HIPAA, TCPA, and the rules of the state it lands in, letting platforms ship voice AI for appointment reminders, recall, no-show follow-up, care gaps, intake, and post-visit outreach in weeks - without building the telecom, compliance, and safety layers themselves. Consig runs nearly 2 million patient calls a year for customers across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit consig.ai.

About Xela OS

Xela OS is the system of intelligence for healthcare - an EMR-agnostic AI integration layer that connects across electronic medical records, documents, and workflows, normalizes structured and unstructured data into governed, source-linked patient truth, and activates it to automate operational work across care settings. Founded by Jennifer Gibson and Alex Abraham, Xela supports clinics, hospitals, home health, hospice, skilled nursing, surgical, and clinical research environments. For more information, visit xelaos.com .

Press Contacts

Consig - press@consig.ai

Xela OS - hello@xelaos.com