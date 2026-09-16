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ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
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EHS Insight Introduces Permit Management with AI-Powered Extraction

New module gives EHS teams a centralized, AI-assisted way to manage permits, track requirements and tasks, and stay ahead of revisions and renewals

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / EHS Insight, a leading provider of environmental, health, and safety software, today announced the general availability of its Permit Management module, enhanced with AI-powered permit requirement extraction.

The Permit Management module provides EHS teams a centralized place to store, track, and proactively manage permit records and compliance obligations, replacing fragmented tools with a more structured, actionable system.

Designed for organizations with complex or high-volume permitting requirements, it gives teams the visibility, accountability, and control needed to move beyond passive record-keeping. With direct integration to Compliance Tasks, teams can track and execute on permit requirements in real time, helping prevent operational delays and reduce legal, financial, and reputational risk.

"Permits are some of the densest, highest-stakes documents an EHS team has to manage, and falling behind on them carries real consequences," said Eric Stevens, CTO, EHS Insight. "With this release, we're not just giving teams a place to store permits. We're giving them AI that reads the permit for them, and a system that keeps every revision connected and accountable."

Key Capabilities

Permit Requirements & Tasks

  • Break permits into individual regulatory requirements with section details, summaries, and citations
  • Link one or more Compliance Tasks to each requirement to ensure clear execution and traceability

Additional Obligations

  • Capture broader operational requirements that may not require formal Compliance Tasks
  • Ensure key activities like inspections, reporting, and tracking don't get missed

Reporting & Visibility

  • Permit Register: Complete view of permits with key details, workflow status, and expiration dates

  • Permit Expiration Forecast: Visibility into upcoming expirations (30/60/90/180/270 days) to support proactive renewals

  • Permit Compliance Task Action Status: Track the status of Compliance Tasks tied to permit requirements

  • Permit Revisions & Renewals: Track a permit through every reissue with a full version history, including past requirements, topics, attachments, and tasks

AI Permit Extraction

AI Permit Extraction reads the PDF attached to a permit and automatically detects, categorizes, and organizes every compliance requirement it contains.

  • Extracts the Requirement, Type, Summary, Page Number, Citation, Category, Responsible Parties, and Frequency for each item found in the document
  • Groups requirements into Topics automatically, and lets users refine that grouping through a simple chat interface
  • Also detects changes between permit revisions, flagging what's new or updated for review
  • Keeps a human in the loop throughout: nothing is saved to the permit until a reviewer confirms it, and every extracted item can be edited, reordered, or removed first

For EHS teams, this means hours previously spent manually reading and interpreting complex legal language can instead go toward acting on what the permit actually requires.

The Permit Management module helps EHS teams take a more proactive, structured approach to managing permits, ensuring nothing is missed and compliance stays on track.

Availability

Permit Management is available now to EHS Insight customers. Organizations interested in a demo can visit ehsinsight.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Christopher Collier
christopher.collier@ehsinsight.com
(713) 866-6597

SOURCE: EHS Insight



Related Documents:
  • permit-management-ai-002


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ehs-insight-introduces-permit-management-with-ai-powered-extracti-1220756

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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