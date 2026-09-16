B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Secures $1.2 Million Order from a European Defense Customer

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that its Supply Chain Division has secured a purchase order totaling approximately $1.2 million from a European defense customer. The order is expected to be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

The order adds to BOS's already robust backlog. As previously reported, the Company's backlog reached a record $31 million as of June 30, 2026, a 30% increase from December 31, 2025, reflecting sustained demand from the defense sector.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have the infrastructure and capabilities in place to pursue opportunities arising from increased defense spending in Europe. Our international sales platform is well positioned to benefit as Israeli defense manufacturers grow their overseas sales, particularly in India and Europe, in case our components are included in the systems they deliver."

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Supply Chain Division

Distributes and integrates franchised electronic components directly into customer products.

RFID Division

Optimizes customers' inventory management through state-of-the-art marking and tracking solutions, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Intelligent Robotics Division

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Contacts:

Eyal Cohen, CEO

BOS | +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness, the risk that a customer order, including the order described herein, may be delayed, modified, or canceled prior to completion of delivery; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.